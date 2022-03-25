Indoor Plants Market 2021 Report Introduction and Overview, Industry Chain Analysis, Segmentation and Regions, Forecast to 2030

Indoor Plants Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Indoor Plants Market by region.

Indoor Plants Market is valued approximately at USD $$$million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$$% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Indoor plants (also known as houseplants) are those plants which typically are grown in houses and offices and are primarily used for decorative purpose, however recently they are also used to improve the indoor air quality. Some of the common indoor plants are cactus, epiphytes, and succulents. These indoor plants are extremely useful as they keep the indoor air pure, remove pollutants, and also reduce the rate of house air pollution. These plants do require suitable pots and fertilizers. When these plants are kept at houses or offices, they must be provided precise care of moisture, temperature, light, humidity, fertilizers, soil mixture, pest control and potting.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, the strict regulations implemented by the government on the movement of people, goods & services which have a severe impact on the demand of indoor plant thus, affecting the growth of market during this hard time of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing air pollution mainly in metro cities, introduction of new collection of indoor plants by the market players and improving standard of living among people are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Leafy Palo Alto has introduced its new collection of indoor plants.

This new collection has an appealing display, which is apt for decorating and gifting purpose. Similarly, in June 2017, Tesco pioneered its new collection of indoor tomato plant. This is especially intended for the people living in urban areas who wants to grow their own vegetable and do not have their own gardens. These initiatives taken by market players are expected to accelerate the growth of indoor plants market around the world. However, complications related to the molds and fungus due to inappropriate light is one of the major constraining factors to the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026. The regional analysis of global Indoor Plants market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

Major market player included in this report are:

Subhiksha Organic

Rolling Nature

Patch Gardens Ltd.

Sheel Biotech Limited

Rentokil Initial plc

Unique Industries

Ganga Nursery

Totally Plants

Sonya Plants & Flowers LLC.

Heart of Florida Greenhouses Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Shade-loving plants

Low light plants

High light plants

By Application:

Absorb harmful gases and Release oxygen

Landscape decoration

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Indoor Plants Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

