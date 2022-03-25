Airport Moving Walkway Systems 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share and Research Depth Study 2030

The global airport moving walkway systems market revenue was US$ 2,040 million in 2021. The global airport moving walkway systems market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 2,969.2 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Moving walkways, also called travelator, are transport systems using a conveyor. Along with the ground level or inclined between two floors of the building, the moving walkways allow people to cross a short distance safely and slowly. Escalators and walkways both serve the same purpose. The conveyor starts rolling as people walk or stand along with it. There are two parallel walkways with moving safety handrails installed on either side. The pathways roll in opposite directions. As the walkway ends, the handrails roll into the end comb-plate.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increasing air travelers at airports have contributed to the development of the global airport moving walkway systems market.

Over the last few decades, the modernization of airports in developed and developing countries has led to the installation of moving walkways, resulting in growth in the market for airport moving walkway systems.

Due to technological developments, airport moving walkway systems are becoming more energy-efficient thanks to components such as motors and LEDs. These factors contribute to the growth of the global market.

Installation of walkways is expensive, and replacing or repairing damaged parts is equally costly, which may have a negative impact on the global market growth.

The facilities provided in airports are advanced, and governments have spent a great deal of money installing advanced technologies in airports, such as moving walkways. During the forecast period, the market for airport moving walkway systems will grow due to this factor.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the global airport moving walkway system market. COVID-19 caused major problems for several industries. Due to the lockdown imposed by the government, production of walkways halted or was restricted. Globally, construction and transportation activities were hindered, along with their supply chains. As a result, the demand for walkways in the market declined, reining in the growth of the airport moving walkway systems market.

Regional Insights

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominated the global market for moving walkways in airports and is forecast to maintain its lead over the forecast period. In the region, there is an increasing focus on new airport construction and airport improvement projects. In recent years, major economies such as China, India, and Japan have reported a surge in air travel passenger numbers. In the Asia-Pacific region, these trends are fueling the growth of new airports, which is further likely to bolster market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global airport moving walkway systems market are:

Analogue Holdings Limited (ATAL Engineering Group)

Fujitec Co., Limited

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation

Hitachi, Limited

Hyundai Elevator Co., Limited

Kone Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Schindler Group

Stannah Lifts Holdings Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global airport moving walkway systems market segmentation focuses on Business Type, Type, Angle, and Region.

Segmentation based on Business Type

New Installation

Modernization

Maintenance

Segmentation based on Type

Belt Type

Pallet Type

Segmentation based on Angle

Horizontal

Inclined

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

