Risk Evaluation of China’s Smartphone Market May Set New Growth Story  | Apple Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd.

This report focuses on systematic evaluation and analysis of Internal Risks (arising within the industry development itself) and External Risks (arising from the surrounding environments) in China’s smartphone production industry and consumption market. The major internal risks recognized in this industry include industry growth stage, industry competition pressure, market entry barriers, industry volatility, and technology challenge.

The major external risks include factors like profit decline, regulation force, dependence on imports, and other risks (namely shortage of upstream supply, competition from substitutes, and purchase potential decrease).

The risk evaluation and threat rating concentrate on mainland China’s smartphone market under the industry conditions and environments in 2014. Forecasts and projections have been performed for the trend of industry risk over the next five years (2014-2019). All the identified risk factors are measured quantitatively according to GMD’s novel numeric system, i.e. each risk is evaluated with GMD Risk Index Number (GMD RIN) and GMD Risk Intensity Level (GMD RIL).

These in-depth appraisals and analysis about risk considerations & controls provide a comprehensive understanding of the current risk factors and likelihood of risk development trends. Moreover, this report also concludes Critical Success Factors (CSFs) and novel strategies to help identify fresh growth point and overcome the threats and obstacles of doing manufacture/business in China’s smartphone industry.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Risk Evaluation of China’s Smartphone Market.

Key Players:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd.

Coolpad Group Limited

Apple Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

OPPO Electronics Corp.

Meizu Technology Co., Ltd.

