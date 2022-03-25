Liquid Feed Supplements Market : Industry Insights, share, growth, and Current Trends Analysis

Liquid Feed Supplements Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Liquid Feed Supplements Market by region.

Liquid Feed Supplements Market is valued approximately USD 5.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Liquid feed supplements, in the form of liquid, contain important elements and factors such as proteins, vitamins , and minerals. For various animal types, such as swine, poultry, cattle, and aquatic animals, liquid feed supplements are normally added to the daily diet. The market is driven by Increased demand for animal products , increased awareness of animal welfare and feed quality , increased availability of liquid by-products from many industries, a solution to poor grazing. The rise in animal care spending in European region is the factor creating a lucrative opportunity for the market growth. The adoption of pets in Europe is growing with a significant pace which is escalating the consumer spending over animal care.

According to the report of European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF),2019, it is estimated that over 85 million European households owns at least one pet animal and the annual turnover for pet food products is USD 24.74 billion. The owner of such animals spends largely on food & care of animals which is creating lucrative opportunity for the market, as autogenous vaccines worked as an immunological veterinary medical product for treating animals by producing active immunity from pathogenic organisms that have been inactivated.

As per the report of Animal Health Europe, the total sale of European animal medicines market, total sale of European medicine products was over USD 7.06 billion in 2017 out of which over 60% of sales are comprises of parasiticides & vaccines, 13% of sale is of antimicrobials. However, Regulatory Structure & Interventions, Loss of Synthetic Amino Acids During Storage of Liquid Feeds impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Liquid Feed Supplements Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Increased Availability of Liquid By-Products from Several Industries, A Solution to Poor Pasture. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Increased Demand for Products Derived from Animals, Rising Awareness About Animal Health & Feed Quality would create lucrative growth prospects for the Liquid Feed Supplements Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Land O’lakes, Inc.

Graincorp Ltd.

Ridley Corporation Limited

Quality Liquid Feeds, Inc.

Performance Feeds

Westway Feed Products LLC

Dallas Keith Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Protein

Minerals

Vitamins

Others

By Source:

Molasses

Corn

Urea

Others

By Livestock:

Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Liquid Feed Supplements Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

