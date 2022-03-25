Sunflower Meal Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented 2030

Sunflower Meal Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Sunflower Meal Market by region.

Sunflower Meal Market is valued approximately at USD 5.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.05 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1287

Sunflower meal has been the by-product of the extraction of sunflower seed oil. Sunflower meal is high in fiber content and in protein content, which is used as a feed ingredient. Due to the high protein and fiber content of the sunflower meal, it is one of the five most popularly used foods for animal feed. Growing Livestock and animal Feed Industry is driving the market for sunflower meal. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimates that food demand will increase by 60 percent by 2050, and that animal protein production is expected to increase by around 1.7 percent per year between 2010 and 2050, with meat production projected to increase by almost 70 percent, aquaculture by 90 percent and milk by 55 percent. Economic feasibility and high conversion ratio offered by Sunflower meal will also help in driving the market. The use of non-hulled sunflower meal is restricted for use in adult ruminant diets can be restraining factor for the market growth. Whereas, major livestock and feed producing regions in which consumers prefer oilseed meals for livestock than formulated feed for cost viability is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. The global feed production reached 1.07 billion metric tons in 2017 from over 1.03 billion metric tons in 2016, this says quite a lot about the sunflower meal market growth scope.

The regional analysis of global Sunflower Meal market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The rising imports of sunflower meal in Vietnam as well as India can be due to the increased demand for substitute, inexpensive, protein-rich feed sources. Rise in livestock production is estimated to contribute a market for better feed, because customers are especially concerned about quality meat. Due to rising demand for meat and meat products, in particular pork, the Chinese animal feed market is growing rapidly. The country’s animal feed world has experienced increasing consolidation during the last decade.

Major market player included in this report are:

Optimusagro Holding Ltd.

Melitopol Oil Extraction Plant LLC

Aston

VIOIL Holding S.A

Pology Oil Extraction Plant PJSC

Archer Daniel Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Allseeds

Wilmar International Ltd

SVMA

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1287

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form

Pellets

Cakes

Ground up Powder

by End Use

Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

by Source

Decorticated sunflower seeds

Whole sunflower seeds

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Urgent Care Center Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the goal of the report?

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Get a Request Sample PDF of the Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1287

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1287

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/