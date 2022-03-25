IO-Link Market Scope and overview, 2022 Analysis Forecast To 2030 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

The global IO-link market value was US$ 6 billion in 2020. The global IO-link market value is forecast to reach US$ 74.06 billion by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
IO-link is an open standard serial communication protocol that allows sensors and devices that support it and are connected to a master to exchange data bidirectionally. As an IO-link gateway, the masterworks can connect up to eight devices including, sensors, valves, or binary IO modules. IO-link masters can transmit data over various networks, field buses, or backplane buses, making the data available to an industry information system for immediate action or long-term analysis. IO-link sensors have IO device descriptions (IODD) that list their capabilities and describe their IO-link capabilities.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- IO-link market size is forecast to rise due to factors including the ability to support Fieldbus and Ethernet communication protocols at much higher levels and the surge in demand for Industry 4.0.
- The awareness of the benefits of IO-link has led to an increase in automation. As a result, government initiatives toward the adoption of industrial automation drive growth in the IO-link market.
- Consumption of compact machines is a significant obstacle to the growth of the IO-link market.
- The continuous adoption of next-generation connected technologies like IoT, industrial robots, and cloud technologies is one of the major factors set to boost the market for IO-links during the forecast period.
- The availability of cloud interfaces in IO-link and the release of safety specifications will boost the growth of global IO-link market revenue.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted players in the IO-link market significantly. The demand for IO-link solutions decreased dramatically as a result of the lockdown across all manufacturing plants, public places, and offices. Due to the lockdown imposed by various governments to contain the spread of COVID-19, the demand for electronic devices such as sensors, switches, and actuators has decreased significantly worldwide. This negatively impacted the market growth for IO-link.
As the automotive sector stabilizes, the latter half of the year should see normalization in inventory levels and increased demand for IO-link products. A slowdown in OEM production and a reduction in demand has slowed the growth of the global IO-link market. In addition, global supply chains have been affected by shortages of materials and components. Additionally, a reduction in various capital budgets and delays in planned projects in various industries have hindered the global economy.
In contrast, the rollout of vaccines across the globe, along with the decline of COVID-19 cases, particularly in North America and Europe, is forecast to boost the recoveries of the global IO-link market.
Regional Insights
The IO-link market in Europe is dominated by automotive, aerospace & defense, and industrial manufacturing verticals. A number of major economies are growing in this region, including the UK, Germany, and France, resulting in significant growth opportunities for the IO-link industry.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies in the global IO-link market are:
- Balluff GmbH
- Banner Engineering Corp.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG
- Ifm electronic GmbH
- Omron Corporation
- Pepperl+Fuchs
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- SICK AG
- Siemens
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global IO-link market segmentation focuses on Type, Component, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
- IO-link Wired
- IO-link Wireless
Segmentation based on Component
- IO-link Master
- IO-link Devices
- Sensor Nodes
- Position Sensor
- Temperature Sensor
- Pressure Sensor
- Vibration Sensor
- Others
- Modules
- Actuators
- RFID Read Heads
- Others
- Sensor Nodes
Segmentation based on Application
- Machine Tool
- Handling & Assembly Automation
- Intralogistics
- Packaging
Segmentation based on Industry Vertical
- Oil & Gas
- Energy & Power
- Automotive
- Aerospace & Defense
- Pharmaceuticals
- Chemicals
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
