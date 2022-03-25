Third-Party Logistics Market Insights on Share, Application and Forecast Assumptions

The global third party logistics market was valued at USD 1,032 Billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,656.7 Billion by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.2% over the projected period.

Third party logistics or 3PL or TPL involves hiring of a third party businesses by an organization for outsourcing elements on its warehousing, distribution, and fulfilment services. Increase in trading activities due to globalization is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, rise in focus of manufacturers and retailers on core competencies is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global Third Party Logistics market is segmented the mode of transport, service, and end user.

By Mode of Transport,

Railways

Roadways

Waterways

Airways

The roadways segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 44% owing to increasing emphasis on logistics infrastructure. Moreover, the airways segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of approximately 8.2% owing to growing preference of air transport owing to speedy transport of goods, especially medical equipment.

By Service,

Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

Domestic Transportation Management

International Transportation Management

Warehousing & Distribution

Others

The domestic transportation management segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market owing to growing trade movement among the unloading dock to a warehouse and increasing carrier charges. The dedicated contract carriage (DCC) segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of over 10% during the projected period.

By End User,

Technological

Automotive

Retailing

Elements

Food & Groceries

Healthcare

Others

The technological segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of more than 28% owing to increasing demand of third party logistics by technological companies. The healthcare segments market size is approximately 37% of the automotive segments market size in 2021 and 41% by 2027.

Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the global Third Party Logistics market is divided into South America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.9% during the projected period. this is owing to availability of cheap as well as skilled labor in the Asia Pacific countries, such as India and China.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Third Party Logistics market include DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group), Kuehne+Nagel Inc., DB Schenker (DB Group), Nippon Express, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Union Pacific Corporation, Fedex Corporation, United Parcel Service (UPS), Panalpina World Transport Ltd, Maersk, and Other Prominent Players.

These key players in the market are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2021, DHL Express expanded its airfreight capacity for meeting the growing intra-Asia demand as well as between the U.S. and Asia Pacific.

