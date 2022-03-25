Functional Water Market Scope and overview, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2030

The global functional water market value was US$ 5,218 million in 2020. The global functional water market is forecast to reach US$ 10,952 million by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC569

Functional water is a non-alcoholic beverage that contains minerals, vitamins, acids, herbs, and other additives to improve the taste of regular water and provide additional health benefits. The additional ingredients provide vitamins and minerals, which rejuvenate the body. They also help to maintain the pH level of the body. The extra electrolytes in functional water keep people’s body’s electrolyte levels stable when they exercise hard and sweat a lot. The low or no-calorie content of functional water makes it a healthier alternative to sugary and fizzy drinks.

Factors Influencing the Growth

The health benefits and nutritional properties of functional water are making it popular in the market. Drinks with additional vitamins and proteins that can keep the body hydrated for longer periods of time have become popular with consumers. The athletes and marathoners need to consume small amounts of hydrating drinks to keep their bodies hydrated for the long run. There is a growing demand for functional water that contains various flavors, nutrients, proteins, vitamins, minerals, botanicals, and oxygen. Therefore, value-added hydration is driving the growth of the functional water market during the forecast period.

The high price of functional water slows down the growth of the global functional water market during the forecast period.

Functional water packaging is raising concerns about environmental degradation. Thus, recycling and environmentally friendly packaging materials for bottles and cans are getting more crucial than ever before. In the long run, this will result in lucrative opportunities for various players in the functional water market, making it a profitable business for leading players. Therefore, the eco-friendly packaging of functional water is creating new opportunities for the market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had positively and negatively affected the global functional market.

In the wake of the pandemic, consumers turned to healthier beverages containing vitamins and minerals in order to ensure proper nutrition. Therefore, opportunities for the functional water market increased during the forecast period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, online retail channels are likely to achieve a higher growth rate than conventional distribution channels, such as supermarkets and specialty stores, for functional water sales over the forecast period.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC569

Regional Insights

North America dominated the functional water market in 2020 and is forecast to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. Functional water is available in diversified platforms ranging from modern trade to online sales channels, contributing to the growth of the global market for this product. The functional water market has grown due to the growing penetration of retail sales. Furthermore, the ability of consumers to purchase functional water on e-commerce platforms has resulted in the convenience of buying goods without any physical constraints.

Leading Competitors

The prominent companies in the global functional water market are:

Bridgepoint Group plc

Coca Cola

Disruptive Beverages Inc.

Dr. Pepper Snapple

Group Danone

Hind

Kraft Foods.

Nestle

PepsiCo

Sunny Delight Beverages

Sunsweet Growers Inc.

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Tata Global Beverages

Trimino Brands

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global functional market segmentation includes Product, Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Flavored functional water

Unflavored functional water

Segmentation based on Type

Vitamins

Proteins

Minerals

Others (Botanicals, and Oxygen)

Segmentation based on Packaging

Pet bottles

Can

Others

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC569

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC569

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/