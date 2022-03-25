Research Department Explosive (RDX) Market Scope and overview, Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2022-2030

The global research department explosive (RDX) market value was US$ 9.81 billion in 2020 and anticipates reaching US$13.90 billion by 2030. The global research department explosive (RDX) market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Research department explosives (RDX) are chemical compounds formerly known as royal demolition explosives, cyclonite, or hexogen. A white powder or crystal known as RDX is highly explosive and exhibits the ability to explode upon contact with fire. It is also tasteless and has no odor, making it difficult to spot in sensitive environments such as open fields, mines, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

Mining activity directly impacts demand for RDX. RDX is part of the high explosive category, and as such, it is used in mining operations to excavate and explore the rock. Increasing mining activities contribute to the growth of the market.

An increase in budget allocations has attracted leading players and encouraged them to develop & introduce their effective explosive products. As a result of increased product development and budget allocation, there is an increased demand for RDX in military operations, which anticipates boosting the market globally.

Due to the growing demand for RDX in numerous applications such as pyrotechnics and cast plastic bonded explosives (PBX) charges, manufacturers are developing and introducing more effective explosive products with a wide range of uses. The trend towards mineral extraction in developed regions is also likely to create ample opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The lack of alternative methods for mining and blasting and the stringent regulatory frameworks toward the use of RDX are primary barriers to the market’s growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

An outbreak of COVID-19 led to a decline in the RDX market in 2020.

Several governments have enacted lockdowns and temporary shutdowns that have adversely affected production and sales.

COVID-19 crisis is causing uncertainty in the market, massive slowing of the supply chain, and a fall in business confidence, along with increasing panic among customers.

The chemical industry experienced supply chain disruption. Different plants and factories have been locked down in China, which has limited manufacturing activities, postponed delivery schedules, and decreased sales of various chemicals and materials.

Regional Analysis

In terms of volume, North America is forecast to grow at a significant share during the forecast period. As a result of the growing military, construction, and mining sectors in the region. Technology developments in the defense and military sectors in North America are likely to drive the market for RDX.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent competitors profiled in the global research department explosive (RDX) market are:

Austin Powder Company

BAE Systems

Chemring Group PLC.

Dyno Nobel

EPC Groupe

Eurenco

Mil-Spec Industries Corporation

Nitro-Chem SA.

Orica Limited

Prva Iskra Namenska a.d.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global research department explosive (RDX) market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Sales Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Explosives

Pyrotechnics

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Military Melt cast & pressed explosives Cast PBX Pyrotechnics Others

Civilian Fireworks Demolition blocks Others



Segmentation based on Sales Channel

Domestics

International

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

