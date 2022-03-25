Boat Speedometer Market Scope and overview, Market Scope and overview, Outlook 2030

The global boat speedometer market is forecast to reach US$ 558.2 million by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. The global boat speedometer market value was US$353 million in 2020.
Boat speedometers are essential for measuring the speed of boats on the water surface. They are also known as pitometer logs. Boat speedometers come in analog and digital displays. Depending on the model, it can come with either a pilot tube or GPS gauge. Yachts, dinghies, sailboats, and keelboats use boat speedometers heavily. In various countries around the world, tourists participate in sailboat tourism. Boat speedometers are an essential component of sailboats and jetboats for determining a boat’s speed.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
- Sailboats are adopting tachometers, pitometers, and digital displays in order to prevent collisions and stabilize their balance. The increasing number of dinghies, boats, yachts, and ships equipped with GPS speedometers drives the growth of the global boat speedometer market.
- The rise in spending on boating and racing activities drives the market growth for boat speedometers.
- Price fluctuations in raw materials and availability of substitutes, such as impeller logs and propeller logs, are expected to restrain the growth of the global boat speedometer market.
- Globally, water sports activities are forecast to rise, which will provide opportunities for growth for the global boat speedometer market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
In response to the COVID 19 outbreak, the boat speedometer industry has suffered a setback due to lockdown measures in various countries and a delay in production and manufacturing of the wide variety of boat speedometers used in sailboats, motorboats, and sailing yachts.
Regional Analysis
Globally, Europe held the largest share of the boat speedometer market and is forecast to maintain its dominant position over the forecast period. As the boating industry in France develops rapidly, it is likely to drive the demand for boat speedometers in boats and sailboats, which anticipates fueling the market growth in Europe.
Additionally, Asia Pacific will grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing demand for jet boats, sailboats, and motorboats is likely to cause a spurt in the market for boat speedometers in this region.
Leading Competitors
The global leading companies profiled in the global boat speedometer market are:
- Actisense
- Autometer Products
- Beede Electrical Instrument
- Compx International Inc (Livorsi Marine Inc)
- Cruzpro Limited
- Dotando
- Faria Beede Instruments, Inc
- Flir Systems Inc (Raymarine Plc)
- Gaffrig Performance Inc
- Nasa Marine Ltd
- nKe Marine Electronics
- Raymarine plc
- San Giorgio S.E.I.N srl
- Simrad Yachting
- Tecnautic
- Veethree Group
- Velocitek, LLC
- Wema System
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global boat speedometer market segmentation focuses on Application, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Segmentation based on Application
- Motor Boats
- Sailboats
- Yachts
- Others
Segmentation based on Type
- Analog
- Digital
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
