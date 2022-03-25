Drone Detection Optical Systems Market 2021 Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2027

The global drone detection optical systems market held a market value of USD 166.8 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,039.2 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 30.3% over the forecast period. The market volume is expected to reach about 13,153 Units by 2027. Drone detection optical systems are used for detecting unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) or drones. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing incidents of security breaching and the rise in the use of surveillance & monitoring equipment among industry verticals. Furthermore, the requirement of developing versatile and scalable anti-drone systems is also expected to boost market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/drone-detection-optical-systems-market/QI036

The vulnerability of drones to hacking, hijacking, spoofing, and cloud-based attacks are expected to negatively hamper the market growth. In addition to this, the development of a cost-effective drone detection optical system is expected to pose a challenge to the market growth. Owing to delayed purchases, customer personnel restrictions, and disruptions in the supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic, the market experienced a decline in its revenue.

Growth Influencers:

Rising incidents of security breaching

The demand and usage of drones are rapidly increasing, and along with it the number of security breaches is also rising, especially at infrastructures with high importance. Antinuclear groups, terrorists, and business competitors are amongst the most common security breaches. These threats are expected to increase the demand for drone detection optical systems, hence boosting the market growth.

Growing use of monitoring and surveillance equipment across industry verticals

Surveillance and monitoring equipment are being highly adopted in various industry verticals. These include commercial businesses, construction security, critical infrastructure, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, manufacturing, property management, restaurants, retail, security guards, transportation, and warehouse, among others. All these applications are increasing the demand for drone detection optical systems, hence boosting the market growth.

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/drone-detection-optical-systems-market/QI036

Segments Overview:

The global drone detection optical systems market is segmented into components and applications.

By Component,

Hardware (Equipment)

The hardware segment is expected to grow owing to its high demand for manufacturing of the drone detection optical systems. Moreover, huge investments by major players across the globe for the development of these systems are also expected to contribute to market growth.

By Application,

Military

Homeland Security

Civilian/ Commercial

o Airports

o Energy & Utilities

o Critical Infrastructures

o Data Centers

o Stadiums

o Residential

o Other Public Venues

The homeland security segment is expected to hold the largest market share of about 50% owing to the rising demand for drone detection optical systems for homeland security purposes. Within the civilian/commercial segment, the residential segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.2% and the data center segment is expected to surpass a market volume of about 331 units by 2027.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global drone detection optical systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Japan, and the Rest of the World.

The Japan region held the largest market share of about 38% owing to the presence of major players in the region and demand for drone detection optical systems for security purposes. The North American and European regions are also expected to grow at significant rates during the projected period owing to the rising government initiatives for the adoption of these systems in the military.

Access Full Report, here – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/drone-detection-optical-systems-market/QI036

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global drone detection optical systems market include Aaronia AG, Advanced Protection System, ApolloShield, Aselsan, Avnon Group, Centum, CerbAir, SAS, Citadel Defense, Convexum, Counter Drone Solutions, Dedrone Holdings, Inc., Delft Dynamics, DeTect, Inc., D-Fend Solutions A.D. Ltd., Diehl Defence, Drone Detect Sys, DRONESHIELD, ESG, Fujifilm Corp, Guard From Above BV, HP Wust, IGP bv, Lockheed Martin, MyDefence Communication, OpenWorks Engineering, Operational Solutions (UK), QinetiQ, Raytheon, Robin Radar Systems, Rohde & Schwarz, Squarehead Technologies, SRC, Inc., TeleRadio Engineering Pte Ltd., TRD Consultancy Pte Ltd., and UAV Coach, among others.

The cumulative market share of the eight major players is near about 58%. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in March 2021, Aaronia AG launched the new version of the IsoLOG 3D Mobile. The version is known as IsoLOG 3D Mobile 9080 PRO and comes with an extended frequency range. It enables the measurement of signals up to 8GHz and can be used for WiFi6.

The global Drone detection optical systems market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Drone detection optical systems market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Request Full Report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/drone-detection-optical-systems-market/QI036

The global Drone detection optical systems market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Drone detection optical systems Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Drone detection optical systems Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Drone detection optical systems Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Drone detection optical systems Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Drone detection optical systems Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Drone detection optical systems Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Drone detection optical systems Market?

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/