Field Service Management Market Scope and overview, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2030

The global field service management market will grow at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Field service management (FSM) is a method of tracking field operations. The components that fall under the umbrella of the field service management system are dispatching, invoicing, inventory management, scheduling, vehicle tracking, billing, customer portals, etc.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak had a mild impact on the field service management market. The industry witnessed slight growth in the adoption of FSM software during the lockdown phase. It also helped the projects to resume digitally.

However, several challenges hampered the growth of the market during the pandemic. The epidemic raised many obstacles, including a decline in R&D investments, manufacturing, low productivity, and affected margins. Moreover, the manufacturing, construction, and energy & utilities industries are anticipated to recover at the same pace during the forecast period. Thus, the adoption of field service management software will grow significantly.

Top Impacting Factors

The growing requirement to track field activities would take the global field service market forward. The industry is forecast to witness increasing adoption of automation & digitalization, IoT (Internet of Things), and integration of AI, AR, and VR in the field services sector. Such factors would produce lucrative opportunities for the key players during the forecast period.

The field management service software is boosting the growth of the field service management market. The software helps track the progress of the field and assures the completion of the task on time. Moreover, the demand for appropriate field service management solutions is projected to surge, owing to the growing fieldwork and the number of workers/technicians in the field. It becomes challenging for the companies to track the live-work and stay physically present all the time.

Apart from that, other advantages of FSM (field service management) solutions like modified services, reduced labor costs, and improved productivity are anticipated to prompt the growth of the global field service management market during the analysis period.

However, a shortage of skilled laborers to operate technical FSM (field service management) solutions can negatively impact the growth of the market. Additionally, data security concerns and dependency on traditional manual methods would further slowdown the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The APAC region is expected to present the highest contribution to the growth of the global field service management market.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing the continuous growth of the businesses in this region. The growth of businesses will directly enhance the adoption of the internet.

Moreover, the presence of several renowned FSM solution providers like FieldEz would escalate the growth of the global field service management market across the region.

Key Market Segments

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

SMEs

By Component

Solution

Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimization

Customer Management

Work Order Management

Inventory Management

Service Contract Management

Reporting and Analytics

Others

Services

Implementation & integration

Training & support

Consultancy services

By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecom

Healthcare & life sciences

Manufacturing

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Construction

Others

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Key Market Players

Comarch SA (Europe)

IFS AB (Europe)

Infor (United States)

Microsoft Corporation (United States)

Oracle Corporation (United States)

OverIT (United States)

Praxedo (Europe)

Salesforce.com, Inc (United States)

ServiceMax (United States)

Other prominent players

