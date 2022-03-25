Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Scope and overview, Market Scope and overview, Outlook 2030

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

AST stands for antimicrobial susceptibility testing, a procedure performed in a laboratory to confirm the antibiotic appropriate for a particular patient, based on the infection type and the type of bacteria causing the infection. Therefore, one can determine a microbe’s sensitivity to any given antibiotic through the use of this test. In order to achieve successful treatment, it has been important not to over-medicate since this can lead to paradoxical worsening.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC616

Factors Affecting

The use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing kits has increased over the last decade due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases. The need for antibiotic susceptibility testing (ASTs) has become evident to medical practitioners, who are now required to perform these tests as part of clinical microbiology laboratories. It is likely to stimulate the market for ASTs.

Antibiotic misuse and overuse are causing an increase in antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and antimicrobial susceptibility testing is being used more and more by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies leading to significant growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.

Increasing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), an increase in patient populations (particularly in developing countries), and an increasing awareness of the threat of antimicrobial resistance are likely to fuel market growth.

There is an emerging opportunity for key players of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market to invest in the market due to the availability of various manual and automated products with faster results and higher accuracy. As a result, the market will continue to expand and offer significant growth prospects over the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has caused problems in a number of industries, including the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The use of automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing devices such as the Accelerate Pheno system, MicroScan WalkAway, and Sensitive ARIS system decreased significantly during the Pandemic due to hospitals’ focus on COVID -19 management. In addition, all other procedures and protocols have ceased temporarily to ensure that the COVID-19 virus does not spread. Also, lockdown and curfew regulations had a negative impact on antimicrobial susceptibility testing.

Regional Analysis

The North American market for antimicrobial susceptibility testing dominates the global market. North America’s market is growing due to the increasing investments in research and development of new automated AST systems, technological advancements in antimicrobial susceptibility products, and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC616

Leading Companies

The leading prominent competitors in the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market are:

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.)

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (U.S.)

BioMérieux SA (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Biotron Ltd (Australia)

Creative Diagnostics (U.S.)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

ELITechGroup (France)

Genefluidics, Inc. (U.S.)

Hi-Media Laboratories (India)

InvivoGen (U.S.)

Liofilchem S.r.l. (Europe)

Merck KGaA (Europe)

MP Biomedicals (U.S.)

PML Microbiologicals Inc. (U.S.)

QuantaMatrix Inc. (South Korea)

Roche Diagnostics Limited (Europe)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

Zhuhai DL Biotech Co. Ltd. (China)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market segmentation focuses on Type, Method, Application, Product, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Antibacterial Susceptibility Testing

Antifungal Susceptibility Testing

Antiparasitic Susceptibility Testing

Other Susceptibility Testing Types (slow-growing pathogens)

Segmentation based on Method

Etest Method

Disk Diffusion

Automated Susceptibility Testing Instruments

Agar Dilution

Genotyping Methods

Segmentation based on Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Epidemiology

Other Applications (Research and academic applications, bioterrorism surveillance, and environmental monitoring)

Segmentation based on Product

Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

Susceptibility Testing Disks

MIC Strips

Susceptibility Testing Plates

Automated Laboratory Instruments

Culture and Growth Media

Consumables

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research &Academic Institutes

Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC616

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC616

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/