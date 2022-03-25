Plastic Injection Molding Machines Market Scope and overview, New Business Opportunities, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2030

The global plastic injection molding machines market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 4% during the forecast period from 2021-2030, and the market value anticipates to reach USD 12,700 million in 2030.

A plastic injection molding machine is a machine that molds plastic products. A clamping unit and an injection unit are two major components. Plastic injection molding machines work by injecting molten plastic into a mold as the material cools, which later hardens to shape around the cavity. A variety of plastic parts can be made using injection molding, from medical equipment to toys. This process also plays a role in manufacturing aerospace and automotive components.

Factors Affecting

Plastic injection molding machines are energy-efficient and suitable for the mass production of plastic products. The rising demand for plastics in the automotive, packaging, household appliances, and other end-user sectors will drive the market forward. With the advancement of injection molding, the mass production of complex plastic shapes has become more efficient and more effective. Emerging economies have increased construction spending, which is driving the expansion of this market as well.

Aside from low labor costs, manufacturers have also benefited from favorable legislation and government support to promote foreign direct investment (FDI). Fluctuating prices for raw materials like benzene, propylene, ethylene, and styrene, and rising concerns around the disposal of by-products, waste, and VOCs, could hamper the production of plastics and restrain the market growth. A high initial cost of the machines can limit market growth, as can the maintenance costs.

Due to the availability of alternatives such as 3D printing, urethane casting, and thermoforming, the Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market anticipates slowing down.

Innovations such as IoT-connected injection molding machines and software-assisted injection molding machines will expand the Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 adversely affected the demand for plastic injection molding machines, which has created new opportunities for the market. There has been an increase in demand for plastic injection molding machines from makeshift hospitals and healthcare institutes worldwide to manufacture various medical equipment. Globally, the Coronavirus outbreaks have put the healthcare industry in the spotlight. Due to the explosive growth in cases of Covid-19, the demand for medical instruments and equipment such as syringes and air systems spiked exponentially. China and India became the hubs for manufacturing and meeting demand for all these items throughout the world.

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific includes China and India, two of the most important emerging nations. In this region, most industries have a high potential for development. It presents significant opportunities for a variety of manufacturers as the plastic injection molding machine market grows. In APAC, 61% of the world’s population lives, and the production and processing sectors are rapidly expanding. The APAC region is the largest market for plastic injection molding machines, with China the major market likely to grow substantially over the next few years. APAC’s emerging economies have rising living standards and disposable incomes, which are driving this market.

Leading Companies

The prominent companies profiled in the global plastic injection molding market are:

Arburg GmbH + Co KG (Germany)

ENGEL Austria GmbH (Austria)

Haitian International Holdings Ltd (China)

Husky Injection Molding Systems (Canada)

Krauss Maffei Group (Germany)

Milacron Holdings Corp. (U.S.)

Shibaura Machine Co Ltd. (Japan)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (Japan)

The Japan Steel Works (Japan)

Ube Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Market

The global plastic injection molding market segmentation focuses on Material, Application, Clamping Force, Type, Mode of Operation, and Region.

Segmentation based on Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Thermoplastic Elastomer

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Packaging Personal Care Thinwall Containers Others

Closures

Medical Surgery Pharma Diagnostics Medical Equipment Healthcare Devices Others

PET Preforms

Automotive

Others

Segmentation based on Clamping Force

Less Than 200 Tons Force Packaging Closures Medical PET Preforms Automotive Others

200 Tons to 500 Tons Force Packaging Closures Medical PET Preforms Automotive Others

More Than 500 Tons Force Packaging Closures Medical PET Preforms Automotive Others



Segmentation based on Type

Standard Injection Molding Machine Packaging Closures Medical PET Preforms Automotive Others

Multi-component Injection Molding Machine Packaging Closures Medical PET Preforms Automotive Others

LSR Injection Molding Machine Packaging Closures Medical PET Preforms Automotive Others



Segmentation based on Mode of Operation

ALL- Electric

Hydraulic

Hybrid

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

