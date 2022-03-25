Computed Tomography Market Scope and overview, 2022 Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies During 2022-2030

The global computed tomography market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Computed tomography (CT) scans are widely used diagnostic techniques used for detecting cancers, bone, and joint disorders, cancers, cardiovascular conditions, etc. Moreover, the technique also helps determine the shape, size, and location of tumors.

The global computed tomography market is propelled by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases around the globe. The diseases develop the demand for diagnostic tests and treatment, which, in turn, drives the growth of the global computed tomography market.

Computed tomography techniques are widely adopted for cancer diagnosis. The growing prevalence of cancer would automatically surge the demand for CT (computed tomography) scans.

The growing investments in the computed tomography industry would propel the adoption of CT scans. The advancements in the computed tomography market are expected to bring several technologies into CT scan modalities. Researchers are trying to introduce more sensitive detectors along with modern hardware and software features that would produce less electronic noise. Philips recently launched ‘Spectral CT 7500’, a workhouse computed tomography (CT) system that produces high-quality spectral images. Thus, the advancement in computed tomography technologies would ultimately boost its demand globally.

On the contrary, the high cost of computed tomography systems is expected to restrict the growth of the global computed tomography market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Computed Tomography Market

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic had a mild effect on the global computed tomography market. The market witnessed growth in several countries as the healthcare centers used the technology as a forefront for lung screening. However, the market also witnessed a decline in several regions. The lockdowns in countries prohibited people from visiting hospitals for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.

Moreover, the disruption in the supply chain further impacted the market from the growth. Travel restrictions in the countries banned the entire import and export activities, which directly created supply gaps.

Regional Analysis

North America presents the maximum contribution in the global computed tomography market. The region witnesses wide adoption of computed tomography techniques, owing to the increasing pervasiveness of various chronic diseases. The growing number of diseases including cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, require computed tomography diagnostic. Such factors are driving the growth of the regional market. Moreover, the European market is forecast to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Competition in the market

Stryker Corporation (United States)

GE Healthcare (United States)

AB-CT – Advanced Breast-CT GmbH (Germany)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi Healthcare Systems (Europe)

Koning Corporation (United States)

Illinois Tool Works (United States)

Koninklijke Philips NV (Europe)

MinFound Medical Systems (China)

Planmed OY (Europe)

Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd. (China)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co. (China)

CareStream Health (United States)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Analogic Corporation (United States)

United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd. (China)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Other prominent players.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Low Slice

Medium Slice

High Slice

By Application

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Musculoskeletal

Other applications

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

