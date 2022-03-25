Smart Cities Market Scope and overview, Upcoming Demand along with Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2030

The global smart cities market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027. The increasing number of investments by cities and federal governments and the growing need for sustainable infrastructure because of the rapid urbanization and intensifying population are the major driving factors for the smart cities market growth.

Moreover, rising demand for public safety & security are fulfilling with the help of technologically advanced devices such as video surveillance cameras, immediate recognition of faces, and license plates may lead to the smart cities market growth. Furthermore, the emergence of the IoT and 5G technologies is also an impelling factor contributing towards the smart cities market development over the forecasting years.

The widespread COVID-19 witnesses a struggle to make progress from the outcome of the pandemic in various industries across the global economy, which curtailed several short-term intelligent cities plans. However, long-term situations still remain favorable for the intelligent cities development projects due to the growth of the IoT sector which will contribute to the intelligent cities market development.

Thereby, COVID-19 acts as a catalyzing factor for the various sectors by offering digitalized services such as e-trading, e-health applications, e-banking, etc., across the globe. The penetration of the solutions and services is raised by the lots of intelligent cities providers to manage projects in sectors like transportation, citizen services, construction, and utilities. Hence, these factors witness a positive impact of the COVID-19 in the market.

Growth Drivers

The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) into intelligent cities developments is one of the significant driving factors for the market. The deployment of AI in various applications such as video surveillance, incorporation with independent ride-share vehicles, parking & traffic management, etc., is growing across multiple sectors which will contribute to the market development.

For example, in any emergency medical situation, AI-based cameras facilitate getting the doctor’s aid on time. Similarly, AI is also integrated into CCTV cameras for facial identification that further supports citizens’ safety.

Moreover, the technology of facial recognition also allows in accessing private details of a resident at the time of emergency. Also, AI integration with the sensors implemented at traffic signals and parking lots assists in collecting helpful information for designing the intelligent cities proposal efficiently which in turn propels the market development.

Consequently, the growing applications of AI are creating a lucrative growth of the market across the globe. Furthermore, the increasing number of smart cities initiatives also accelerates the market demand for intelligent cities. For instance, in Singapore, the National Research Foundation is working on developing Virtual Singapore, in which a dynamic 3D cities model and mutual data platform are set up.

Technologies are incorporated into housing with the help of a framework that reflects on living, environment, planning, and buildings. For example, engineers examine wind flow, shaded regions, and solar dispersion for improved design and site for new buildings. By 2022, the government intends to deploy intelligent, energy-efficient lighting for every community road and install solar panels on the rooftop of nearly 6,000 buildings.

Report Segmentation

By Application

Smart Governance

Building

Environmental Solution

Utilities

Transportation

Healthcare

By Smart Governance

City Surveillance

CCS

E-governance

Lighting

Infrastructure

By Smart Utilities

Energy Management

Water Management

Waste Management

By Smart Transportation

Intelligent Transportation System

Parking Management

Ticketing & Travel Assistance

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitive Insight

Major players operating in the global market include ABB Limited, AGT Group GmbH, AVEVA Group plc, , Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Itron Inc., KAPSCH Group, Microsoft, Siemens AG,, Oracle Corporation., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Telensa, Verizon, and Vodafone Group plc.

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

