Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Central Taiwan residents sent on ‘wild pig chase’ after animal escapes

Pig en route to slaughterhouse jumps off truck, causes chaos on street

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/25 14:35
A pig causes chaos on the streets in Changhua County after escaping from a truck. (Facebook, Chen Wei-yi photo)

A pig causes chaos on the streets in Changhua County after escaping from a truck. (Facebook, Chen Wei-yi photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A pig caused traffic chaos in Changhua County after escaping a truck headed for a local slaughterhouse and strolling around on the street on Friday morning (March 25).

The pig appeared on a street just 500 meters from the Changhua Meat Market at around 9 a.m., The Liberty Times reported. It had come from a nearby farm, and the farmer was making a short trip of less than 10 minutes to the market, where around 100 pigs on his truck would be put on auction, then slaughtered.

As the escaped pig roamed around and disrupted traffic, local residents attempted to chase it away with sticks while police worked to maintain order at the scene. However, despite everyone’s efforts, the pig kept running towards downtown Erlin; where it was ultimately cornered on the side of the road by the police and local residents.

The pig’s owner, who had been notified of a pig on the loose and turned back, arrived around an hour later and guided the animal back on the truck, putting an end to the pig’s “final stroll” and to the town’s “wild pig chase.”

The episode went viral after residents of Erlin Township shared photos of the pig on the street to the Facebook group “Various Things About the People of Erlin.” Some group members tagged their friends in the comments, jokingly asking questions such as, “Why are you not at work and on the street?”

Central Taiwan residents sent on ‘wild pig chase’ after animal escapes
(Facebook, Chen Wei-yi photo)

Central Taiwan residents sent on ‘wild pig chase’ after animal escapes
(Facebook, Cheng Chia-mei photo)
Changhua County
pig
pig farming
slaughterhouse
Erlin Township

RELATED ARTICLES

Pizza Hut Taiwan launches cilantro, intestines, pig's blood pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan launches cilantro, intestines, pig's blood pizza
2022/03/23 16:55
Woman, family charged with murdering ex-boyfriend in central Taiwan
Woman, family charged with murdering ex-boyfriend in central Taiwan
2022/03/02 18:30
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
2022/02/11 12:27
Central Taiwan egg farm culls 16,000 chickens after H5N2 outbreak
Central Taiwan egg farm culls 16,000 chickens after H5N2 outbreak
2021/12/11 20:37
Cause of large south Taiwan fire still unknown
Cause of large south Taiwan fire still unknown
2021/11/23 10:46

Updated : 2022-03-25 15:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Giant boulder falls on southeast Taiwan highway after magnitude 6.6 earthquake
Giant boulder falls on southeast Taiwan highway after magnitude 6.6 earthquake
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
Pizza Hut Taiwan launches cilantro, intestines, pig's blood pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan launches cilantro, intestines, pig's blood pizza
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
New Taipei woman falls to her death during solo mountain climbing trip
New Taipei woman falls to her death during solo mountain climbing trip