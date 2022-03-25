Central Taiwan residents sent on ‘wild pig chase’ after animal escapes

A pig causes chaos on the streets in Changhua County after escaping from a truck. (Facebook, Chen Wei-yi photo) A pig causes chaos on the streets in Changhua County after escaping from a truck. (Facebook, Chen Wei-yi photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A pig caused traffic chaos in Changhua County after escaping a truck headed for a local slaughterhouse and strolling around on the street on Friday morning (March 25).

The pig appeared on a street just 500 meters from the Changhua Meat Market at around 9 a.m., The Liberty Times reported. It had come from a nearby farm, and the farmer was making a short trip of less than 10 minutes to the market, where around 100 pigs on his truck would be put on auction, then slaughtered.

As the escaped pig roamed around and disrupted traffic, local residents attempted to chase it away with sticks while police worked to maintain order at the scene. However, despite everyone’s efforts, the pig kept running towards downtown Erlin; where it was ultimately cornered on the side of the road by the police and local residents.

The pig’s owner, who had been notified of a pig on the loose and turned back, arrived around an hour later and guided the animal back on the truck, putting an end to the pig’s “final stroll” and to the town’s “wild pig chase.”

The episode went viral after residents of Erlin Township shared photos of the pig on the street to the Facebook group “Various Things About the People of Erlin.” Some group members tagged their friends in the comments, jokingly asking questions such as, “Why are you not at work and on the street?”



(Facebook, Chen Wei-yi photo)



(Facebook, Cheng Chia-mei photo)