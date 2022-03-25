Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed

Winning uniform invoice numbers for January, February announced

  894
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/25 14:34
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the latest round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Friday (March 25).

The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$349,000) Special Prize for the January-February edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 18927486. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 82050976.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 46596321, 75704516, and 48632657. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.
receipt lottery
uniform invoice lottery
Taiwan receipt lottery
Taiwan lottery
Taiwan lottery jackpot
lottery
jackpot
receipt lottery winning numbers

RELATED ARTICLES

4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
2022/03/22 18:07
35% of people over 40 in Taipei unmarried
35% of people over 40 in Taipei unmarried
2022/03/15 12:14
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
2022/03/03 18:39
Player wins Taiwan's NT$1.21 billion Power Lottery jackpot on Valentine's Day
Player wins Taiwan's NT$1.21 billion Power Lottery jackpot on Valentine's Day
2022/02/15 10:47
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
2022/02/12 09:59