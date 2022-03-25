Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the latest round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Friday (March 25).

The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$349,000) Special Prize for the January-February edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 18927486. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 82050976.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 46596321, 75704516, and 48632657. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.