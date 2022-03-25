Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 14 local COVID cases on Friday (March 25).

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 122 imported cases, the second most reported in one day and just two cases short of Thursday's (March 24) record 124 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Local cases

The 14 local cases reported that day include 12 males and two females ranging in age from their 20s to their 50s. Ten of these cases are tied to a technology company factory in New Taipei City's Shulin District, three cases are located in Keelung City, and one case was detected in New Taipei City's Zhonghe District.

Imported cases

The 122 imported cases include 61 males and 61 females ranging in age from under five to their 80s. Of these, 89 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 33 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Feb. 13 and March 24 from Vietnam (66 cases), Indonesia, Hong Kong, Germany, the U.S., Malaysia, Japan, New Zealand, Myanmar, the Philippines, Cambodia, Switzerland, South Korea, Thailand, the U.K., Australia, and Singapore. The country of origin of 31 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 6,836,408 COVID tests, with 6,813,729 coming back negative. Of the 22,463 confirmed cases, 6,859 were imported, 15,550 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 135 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation.