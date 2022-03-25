Dependents of foreign teachers can apply for entry to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has informed schools that spouses and children of foreign teachers who have been employed for more than six months can now apply for dependent visas.

The MOE issued a letter to various schools on March 16 stating that foreign teachers, researchers, and post-doctoral scholars invited by colleges and universities to visit Taiwan can follow the same measures applied to non-Taiwanese business travelers. It emphasized that such teachers, researchers, and scholars can now directly apply with their country's Taiwan representative office for entry into Taiwan.

On March 23, the MOE issued another letter to schools stating that spouses and minor children of foreign teachers who have obtained valid residence permits can apply for dependent visas. Specifically, it stated that this applies to the dependents of foreign teachers whose employment period in Taiwan has exceeded six months and that a given teacher's spouse and children can apply for a dependent visa at the same time to enter the country together, with no need to apply for a special exemption from the MOE.

In addition, since March 7, the quarantine period has been shortened from 14 days to 10 days. After the quarantine period ends, foreign teachers and researchers must undergo self-health management for seven days and should not enter the campus during this period.