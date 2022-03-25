Brady Tkachuk scores twice, Senators beat Jets 5-2

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) makes a save against Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game ... Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) makes a save against Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk (4) defends as Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk (7) tips the puck high over the net of Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) ... Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk (4) defends as Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk (7) tips the puck high over the net of Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck makes a save on a backhand shot by Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk (7) during the second period of an NHL ho... Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck makes a save on a backhand shot by Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk (7) celebrates his goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period of an NHL hocke... Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk (7) celebrates his goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Brady Tkachuk had two goals and the Ottawa Senators scored three times in 3:15 span in the third period to beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night.

Tyler Ennis, Colin White and Connor Brown also scored and Anton Forsberg made 22 saves. The Senators had lost five of their last six.

Tim Stutzle and Michael Del Zotto each had two assists for Ottawa.

Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor, with his 40th goal of the season, scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots.

Ennis started the third-period spree, breaking a tie on a 2-on-1 with Mathieu Joseph with 7:35 left. White made it 3-1 on a power play with 5:19 left, and Brown finished off the run with 4:20 to go.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Florida on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Columbus on Friday night.

