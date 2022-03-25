Democratic Taiwan and Ukraine will prevail: Hsiao Bi-khim

Taipei residents rally on February 26 to show their support for Ukraine. Taipei residents rally on February 26 to show their support for Ukraine. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ukrainian and Taiwanese democracy will prevail, and the arc of history will bend toward liberty in the global struggle against authoritarianism, according Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴).

Writing in the opinion section for the Washington Post on Thursday (March 24), Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the U.S. explains why the invasion of Ukraine has sparked solidarity between the two countries and made Taiwan more committed to fighting to protect its freedom from Chinese aggression. The war has shown that “appeasement is not the path to peace” and that the democratic world must stand closer together to resist authoritarianism.

Hsiao describes the “special degree of empathy and sympathy among the Taiwanese people for what Ukrainians are suffering” as transcending the great physical distance between the countries since both countries have both “long endured the perils of living next to a belligerent, authoritarian neighbor.”

Taiwan has been proactive in public diplomacy efforts to support and stand with its people, ranging from symbolic displays of Ukraine’s national colors on Taipei 101, to practical measures like planeloads of medical supplies and financial aid sent to the country via Poland. The donations of more than 110,000 people to aid Ukrainian refugees also underscores the heartfelt grassroots support felt by Taiwanese for Ukrainians.

On behalf of Taiwan, Hsiao thanked the Biden administration for recently sending a delegation of former senior security advisors to Taiwan in a signal of Washington’s rock-solid commitment to the country’s security. The administration’s sustained focus on maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region has also been critical, per Hsiao.