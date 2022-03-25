10 migrant workers at New Taipei tech factory test positive for COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a Vietnamese migrant worker tested positive for COVID on Thursday (March 24), nine coworkers have also tested positive for the virus.

The New Taipei City Department of Health on Friday (March 25) announced that a Vietnamese male migrant worker from a technology company in the city's Shulin District sought medical attention for a fever on Thursday. After undergoing a PCR test, the result was positive for COVID, prompting a complete shutdown of the factory where he is employed for cleaning, disinfection, and isolation of contacts.

During a press conference on Friday morning, New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) announced that a foreign worker at a technology company factory in Shulin District had been diagnosed with COVID on Thursday. He said that overnight, testing had been expanded to employees in the dormitory and workplace and that nine coworkers at the facility have tested positive for the disease.

Hou said that the factory had been completely shut down and disinfected. He said that the situation will be closely monitored, testing will continue, and the results of an epidemiological investigation will be reported to the public.

According to the health department, epidemic prevention measures were implemented overnight. Contacts of the worker were identified and 208 have been tested with nine testing positive for COVID.