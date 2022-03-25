Alexa
Taiwan, UK allow working holiday visa holders to extend their stay

Measure intended to reduce COVID-inflicted hassle for short-term workers

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/25 12:03
Tower Bridge in London. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the U.K. have agreed to allow citizens staying on each other’s soil using working holiday visas to extend their stay through a visa conversion arrangement.

From March 10, Taiwanese nationals working in the U.K. via the Youth Mobility Scheme (YMS) can apply to the Home Office to have their visa changed to a work or student visa before it expires. Options include a Skilled Worker visa, Health and Care Worker visa, Intra-company Transfer visa, and Student visa, per CNA.

Likewise, British youths employed in Taiwan on a working holiday program enjoy the same treatment in a mutually beneficial measure. This is intended to reduce the hassle individuals may encounter due to the COVID-19 induced border restrictions.

The U.K. waived visa requirements for Taiwan in 2009 and has granted Taiwanese nationals aged 18 to 30 the right to apply to live and work in the country for up to two years via the YMS partnership since 2011.
