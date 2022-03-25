Konecny scores twice, Flyers beat Blues 5-2 to end road skid

Philadelphia Flyers' Patrick Brown, center, is congratulated by teammates Ivan Provorov (9) and Zack MacEwen (17) after scoring during the first perio... Philadelphia Flyers' Patrick Brown, center, is congratulated by teammates Ivan Provorov (9) and Zack MacEwen (17) after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Thursday, March 24, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Alexei Toropchenko, right, is congratulated by Niko Mikkola (77) after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against... St. Louis Blues' Alexei Toropchenko, right, is congratulated by Niko Mikkola (77) after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday, March 24, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Travis Konecny scored twice, Hayden Hodgson had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night.

The Flyers snapped a 13-game winless streak on the road, winning away from home for the first time since Dec. 29 at expansion Seattle.

Patrick Brown also scored, Joel Farabee added an empty-netter, and Martin Jones made 26 saves for Philadelphia. Cam York and Kevin Hayes each two assists.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexei Torpchenko scored for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington made 22 saves. The Blues have lost three of four.

The Flyers had the jump from the start, outshooting the Blues 9-4 and taking a 2-0 lead in the opening period.

Konecny gave the Flyers the lead at the 6:27 mark with a quick wrister from the left dot. Kevin Connauton had the primary assist, giving him his first point in 29 games this season.

Brown extended the lead with 5:09 left in the first. It was his fourth of the season snapping a nine-game goalless streak.

Tarasenko’s power-play goal at 1:47 of the second period cut it to 2-1.

Seconds after Pavel Buchnevich's turnover, Konecny’s slap shot trickled through Binnington’s pads to give the Flyers a 3-1 lead with 7:31 left.

Torpchenko scored for the Blues with 4:00 left, immediately after Martin mishandled the puck behind the Flyers’ net.

Hodgson gave the Flyers some insurance, banging home a rebound off Hayes' shot with 8:26 left in the third.

STILL HOT

Blues LW David Perron’s career-high seven-game goals streak was snapped, but he got an assist on Tarasenko’s goal to give him an eight-game points streak. Perron has points in 11 of his last 12 games and has 19 points (13 goals, 6 assists) during that span.

NOTES: Blues D Torey Krug (upper body) is out week-to-week after suffering the injury at Washington on Tuesday. … Flyers RW Hayden Hodgson made his NHL debut and was credited with an assist on Konecny’s goal. … Blues F Tyler Bozak (lower body) was placed on the injured reserve and D Calle Rosen was recalled from Springfield, the team’s AHL affiliate.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At Colorado on Friday night.

Blues: Host Carolina on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports