Giroux has 2 assists in Flyers debut in win over Canadiens

Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight deflects a shot away from his net against Montreal Canadiens' Tyler Pitlick during second-period NHL hockey... Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight deflects a shot away from his net against Montreal Canadiens' Tyler Pitlick during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen, center, stops Florida Panthers' Noel Acciari, right, who was trying to score on a wraparound as Canadiens de... Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen, center, stops Florida Panthers' Noel Acciari, right, who was trying to score on a wraparound as Canadiens defenseman Corey Schueneman, left, covers during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight deflects as shot while facing the Montreal Canadiens during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal... Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight deflects as shot while facing the Montreal Canadiens during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Florida Panthers' Patric Hornqvist (70) gets caught between Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen, right, and defenseman Joel Edmundson during firs... Florida Panthers' Patric Hornqvist (70) gets caught between Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen, right, and defenseman Joel Edmundson during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart falls as he celebrates after scoring past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen during third-period NHL hockey game ... Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart falls as he celebrates after scoring past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen during third-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Florida Panthers' Ben Chiarot, left, acknowledges applauds from the crowd in his first game back after being traded from the Montreal Canadiens during... Florida Panthers' Ben Chiarot, left, acknowledges applauds from the crowd in his first game back after being traded from the Montreal Canadiens during first-period NHL hockey game action against the Canadiens in Montreal, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Florida Panthers' Anthony Duclair, right, celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with teammates Jonathan Huberdeau, left, and Ben Chiarot ... Florida Panthers' Anthony Duclair, right, celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with teammates Jonathan Huberdeau, left, and Ben Chiarot during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his first game for Florida, fellow newcomer Ben Chiarot set up a goal against his former Montreal teammates and the Panthers beat the Canadiens 4-3 on Thursday night.

The Panthers recently acquired Giroux from Philadelphia and Chiarot from the Canadiens.

Aleksander Barkov, Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for Florida. Spencer Knight made 28 saves.

Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Paul Byron scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped 38 shots.

Both teams scored on their first shot.

Suzuki made Florida pay for Huberdeau' roughing call with a power-play goal 29 seconds into the first period. Barkov replied for the Panthers on the next play to tie it, with Giroux picking up his first point as a Panther on his first shift.

Florida took its first lead 1:12 into the second period when Corey Schuenemen tripped and left the puck for a wide open Marchment.

Evans tied it at 5:59 by redirecting a shot from the point by Alexander Romanov.

Duclair put the Panthers back on top 1:07 later when he redirected a shot from Chiarot.

Florida took a two-goal lead on a third-period power play when Huberdeau sent a backhand pass to Reinhart, who put a shot past Allen to notch his 24th goal of the season.

UP NEXT

Panthers: At Ottawa on Saturday night.

Canadiens: Host Toronto on Saturday night.

