Russia will emerge weaker from Ukraine conflict, says Pentagon official — live updates

Biden to visit Rzeszow in southeastern Poland

This article was last updated at 03:00 UTC/GMT

Russia will emerge weaker from Ukraine conflict — Pentagon official

US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said that Russia will be weakened as a result of its invasion of Ukraine.

"I think with a high degree of certainty that Russia will emerge from Ukraine weaker than it went into the conflict," Kahl said.

"Militarily weaker, economically weaker, politically and geopolitically weaker, and more isolated," he added.

Kahl said that Russia is likely to increase its use of unguided bombs and artillery in Ukraine as it runs out of precision-guided munitions.

Biden to visit town in Poland near Ukraine border

The White House said that US President Joe Biden will visit a city in Poland near the Ukrainian border on Friday.

The city in question is Rzeszow in Poland's southeast, which lies some 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of the country's border with Ukraine. Until now the White House had not disclosed specifics of the president's Poland trip.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also visited Rzeszow on March 5 as he traveled to Poland to show support for NATO's eastern flank countries.

EU leaders call for Ukraine recovery fund

EU leaders have called for a solidarity fund to be set up for Ukraine's economic recovery, according to a joint statement.

The statement from the 27 EU member states was published late on Thursday following two days of talks.

The fund is to support Ukraine to recover from the "destruction and enormous losses" inflicted on the country by Russia during the war.

The statement also called for an international donor conference to support Ukraine after "the Russian onslaught has ceased."

Furthermore, EU leaders pledged to support the Ukrainian government "for its immediate needs."

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Thursday

During a press conference in Brussels on Thursday, US President Joe Biden asserted that NATO is more united than ever amid Russia's ongoing invasion. He announced over $2 billion (€1.8 billion) military aid for Ukraine and $1 billion in assistance for Ukrainians impacted by the war.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Facebook that a total of 3,343 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities via humanitarian corridors on Thursday.

The Canadian government said it would increase oil exports by roughly 5% as countries forgo Russian energy due to the attack on Ukraine.

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on Belarusian troops to not get involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in support of a measure to punish citizens who help Russian forces. Ukrainian collaborators could face up to 12 years in prison under the new law.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said that the battlefront is "practically frozen." He said Russian forces are "practically at a standstill" and claimed Russian troops lack the resources to advance their offensive.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly told reporters in Brussels that Russia and Ukraine are in agreement on technical issues during peace talks, but said the two countries are divided on territorial issues such as the Crimean Peninsula.

sdi/sri (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)