Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

California's Hearst Castle to reopen after pandemic, damage

By Associated Press
2022/03/25 10:15
California's Hearst Castle to reopen after pandemic, damage

SAN SIMEON, Calif. (AP) — California's famous Hearst Castle will reopen to the public in May after a two-year closure due to the pandemic and severe rainstorm damage that prompted a $13.7 million renovation.

The steep, curvy access road to the palatial home that media mogul William Randolph Hearst built on ranch land overlooking the Pacific was damaged by atmospheric rivers — storms fueled by long and wide plumes of moistures pulled in from the Pacific — in 2021.

The San Luis Obispo County castle designed by architect Julia Morgan includes a 115-room main house, as well as guesthouses, pools and cultivated gardens, according to the California State Parks. Construction dates back to 1919.

The access road, which rises 1,650 feet (503 meters) over 5 miles (8 kilometers), was “reconstructed and re-engineered” over 10 months, according to state officials. The project included replacing and enlarging clay pipe culverts from the 1920s that had been damaged by the rainstorms. Some historic stone retaining walls were also restored by hand.

The castle sees about 850,000 visitors annually, meaning about 22,000 bus trips traverse the access road each year. Some travel as often as every 10 minutes in the summer tourism season.

“Hearst Castle is a state treasure and we are thrilled to reopen this wonder to the public to enjoy in a safe and responsible manner,” California State Parks Director Armando Quintero said in a news release. “We are confident that these once-in-a-lifetime repairs and improvements to the road facility will serve countless generations to come.”

The castle will reopen May 11.

Updated : 2022-03-25 12:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Giant boulder falls on southeast Taiwan highway after magnitude 6.6 earthquake
Giant boulder falls on southeast Taiwan highway after magnitude 6.6 earthquake
Pizza Hut Taiwan launches cilantro, intestines, pig's blood pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan launches cilantro, intestines, pig's blood pizza
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
New Taipei woman falls to her death during solo mountain climbing trip
New Taipei woman falls to her death during solo mountain climbing trip
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst