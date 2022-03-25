Alexa
Southern Taiwan woman sentenced to 30-days in jail for killing guinea pig

Kaohsiung woman convicted of animal cruelty for slamming guinea pig into ground at night market

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/25 10:56
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Kaohsiung woman has been sentenced to 30 days in prison for viciously abusing her pet guinea pig and causing its death.

On Aug. 27, 2021, a woman surnamed Chiang (江) went with her guinea pig to the Liuhe Tourist Night Market in Kaohsiung's Xinxing District, reported CNA. During an argument with another party at the market, she went into a rage and slammed her pet to the ground three times.

Passersby who had witnessed Chiang's savage treatment of the guinea pig immediately reported the incident to police. Chiang's actions caused the guinea pig to suffer organ failure leading to its death.

When questioned by police, Chiang confessed to the crime. She said that she had dropped out of vocational school and was unemployed, but came from a wealthy family.

The Kaohsiung District Court emphasized that the concept of animal protection is one of the "important values of civilized society," but Chiang had ignored the legislative intent of the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法) to respect animal life. Taking into account the fact that Chiang had previous convictions for vandalism and drug offenses, the court sentenced her to 30 days in prison, which can be commuted to a fine of NT$200,000 (US$6,900).

The court's decision can still be appealed.
animal cruelty
Animal Protection Act
guinea pig
animal protection
animal abuse

