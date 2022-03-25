Emotional Wellness Singapore Introduces RENEW Program Amidst COVID-19

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 March 2022 - Emotional Wellness has introduced their RENEW Program – a comprehensive program developed in-house that goes beyond offering momentary respite from any emotional challenges that an individual may face during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The COVID-19 pandemic has potentially led to emotional and mental health matters among Singaporeans. The RENEW Program has an aim to allow individuals gain control and self-mastery over their beliefs, thoughts and values. This unique program delves deep into uncovering individuals' negative beliefs and false assumptions that may be hindering them from unlocking their fullest potential. A repertoire of psychotherapy techniques will be utilised to unmask and reconstruct an individual's inner beliefs to be optimistic and empowering. With refreshed insights, individuals may potentially be free from emotional distress and feel like their life has been renewed.



The company adopts integrative counselling and psychotherapy techniques such as schema therapy, Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR) and Gestalt therapy, to help their clients overcome emotional challenges. As opposed to regular counselling, which generally focuses on providing guidance to adjust one's behaviour, psychotherapy involves an in-depth treatment and extensive analysis that tackles the root causes of emotional struggles to facilitate personal growth. Through psychotherapy, Emotional Wellness strives to assist clients with specialised and committed treatment.



With a portfolio of client testimonials, Emotional Wellness offers professional therapy and counselling services in Singapore. The company's qualified psychotherapist has over 15 years of experience under her belt with Depression and Anxiety Therapy, Counselling For Youth and more. Emotional Wellness strives to aid those in need of assistance with mental health matters amid the pandemic with their holistic RENEW program.



