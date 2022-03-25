The Economics Tutor Announces Free Economics Tuition For JC1/IB Students From Low-income Families

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 March 2022 - The Economics Tutor, an economics tuition centre based in Singapore, is launching a new program to provide free economics tuition for all students from low-income families currently in the Junior College and International Baccalaureate (IB) streams. Starting this month, existing JC1 and Year 5 IB students will be able to sign up for economics tuition classes with The Economics Tutor.



All lessons and resources will be provided at no cost. Registration fees will be waived and their highly coveted Economics Study Guides and Model Essays will be given to students, free of charge.



In addition to providing invaluable support towards achieving good grades in the subject, the service also aims to motivate students from lower-income families who are unable to afford top-quality economics tuition in Singapore. This programme helps students to develop the skills they need to succeed in their academic or future endeavours, such as higher-order thinking, improved decision-making and learning effectively.



With Singapore's economy constantly growing, it has never been more important for all students to have access to quality education. This free economics tuition programme will definitely level the playing field and give economically disadvantaged students a chance at a high-quality education.



The free economics tuition programme will be available for students who meet the following criteria:



● JC1 or Year 5 IB students

● Gross monthly household income per person of not more than $625



If you or someone you know meets the above criteria and is struggling with the concepts of economics, do not hesitate to reach out to The Economics Tutor to find out more today.







About The Economics Tutor

Kelvin Hong, the founder of The Economics Tutor, has over 23 years of experience in teaching economics tuition in Singapore and has successfully helped over 1,000 students gain a better understanding of the subject and achieve their academic goals of scoring 'A's or '7's.



With his real-life experiences and top qualifications, Kelvin is also passionate about providing every student with the opportunity to learn economics the right way and is committed to helping each and every student reach their fullest potential through his unique and proven 10-step framework.



The Economics Tutor no longer offers JC Economics Tuition in Bishan. However, they are still providing online economics tuition for students from GCE A-Levels, H1/H2, JC and IB. For more information, please visit their website or reach out to them at (+65) 9336 7511.



#TheEconomicsTutor