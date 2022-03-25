Alexa
Chris Paul expected to return for NBA-best Suns vs. Nuggets

By Associated Press
2022/03/25 07:03
DENVER (AP) — Chris Paul could be back from a broken thumb sooner than expected when the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns face the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

Paul was listed as “probable” on the team's injury report for the game against the Nuggets, roughly five weeks after he broke his right thumb in a game against Houston just before the All-Star break.

Paul has missed the Suns' past 15 games since getting hurt Feb. 16. The 36-year-old point guard is averaging 14.9 points and 10.7 assists.

The Suns were worried that Paul might miss the remainder of the regular season because of the thumb injury, but the veteran has been active in recent practices in a push to return. With a nine-game lead over second-place Memphis with nine games left for both teams, the Suns were in position Thursday night to wrap up the best record in the NBA and home-court throughout the playoffs.

Phoenix has played better than expected without the 12-time All-Star guard. The Suns have a 11-4 record since the injury, including their current six-game winning streak. Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton have played well in Paul's absence and Ayton had a career-high 35 points Wednesday night in a comeback victory at Minnesota.

The Suns lead the NBA with a 59-14 record and are trying to make the NBA Finals for a second straight season. They lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the Finals last season.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Updated : 2022-03-25 09:08 GMT+08:00

