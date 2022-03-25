Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Armed teens fighting led to Arizona outlet mall shooting

By Associated Press
2022/03/25 06:22
Law enforcement vehicles gather at the eastern entrance of the Tanger Outlets mall following a shooting, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz....
People walk away from a holding area following a shooting at Tanger Outlets mall, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Several people includ...

Law enforcement vehicles gather at the eastern entrance of the Tanger Outlets mall following a shooting, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz....

People walk away from a holding area following a shooting at Tanger Outlets mall, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Several people includ...

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A fight between armed teens sparked a shooting at a suburban Phoenix outlet mall, leaving a 4-year-old boy and three others wounded, officials said Thursday.

The boy was still hospitalized in critical condition a day after Wednesday's shooting, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police from the city of Glendale said.

The other three injured people, including the boy's 27-year-old mother and the teenagers who opened fire, were in stable condition after also suffering gunshot wounds.

The shooting sent hundreds of shoppers fleeing Wednesday afternoon from Tanger Outlets. It started after a 17-year-old boy shopping with the child and his mother encountered another boy, 15, Glendale police Officer Tiffany Ngalula said. Both teens knew each other.

Ngalula says they got into an altercation in a central walkway area. The older teen, “the primary aggressor,” pulled out a handgun and started firing and the other boy, who also had a handgun, returned fire, Nagula said.

A police officer arrived within two minutes of calls reporting the shooting and began CPR on the young boy. All the injured were taken to a hospital by ambulance except for the 15-year-old, who was dropped off by someone else.

Investigators have not determined the motive for the shooting or how the teens obtained the guns.

“We have potentially hundreds of witnesses and victims,” Ngalula said. “It’s going to take some time to go through interviews" and evidence.

The two teens accused of opening fire have not been arrested, Ngalula said.

In the shooting's aftermath, nervous friends and relatives rushed to line up in parking lots near the mall and waited for hours.

Meanwhile, the mall and surrounding businesses remained on lockdown as police searched and cleared stores where people took cover. At one checkpoint in the mall’s parking lot, officers were also seen stopping drivers and inspecting the trunks of vehicles exiting.

Updated : 2022-03-25 07:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Giant boulder falls on southeast Taiwan highway after magnitude 6.6 earthquake
Giant boulder falls on southeast Taiwan highway after magnitude 6.6 earthquake
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
New Taipei woman falls to her death during solo mountain climbing trip
New Taipei woman falls to her death during solo mountain climbing trip
Pizza Hut Taiwan launches cilantro, intestines, pig's blood pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan launches cilantro, intestines, pig's blood pizza
Taiwan to buy 2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine
Taiwan to buy 2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine