Sergio Aguero offered role on Argentina staff at World Cup

By DEBORA REY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/25 05:28
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Former striker Sergio Aguero has been offered a role on Argentina's staff at the World Cup in Qatar to serve as a link between the players and the coaches.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed Thursday he wants the former Manchester City star to be a middleman in Qatar.

“I would like him to be close to his teammates, that he brings us any problem or anything that could happen during a World Cup," Scaloni said. “In our coaching staff we have people that are close to the players, but sometimes a person of that magnitude can avoid some situations.”

Aguero, who played in three World Cups, was forced to retire last year due to cardiac problems that were detected shortly after he made his debut for Barcelona.

Argentina has already secured a spot at this year's tournament in Qatar ahead of its game against Venezuela on Friday in the penultimate round of South American World Cup qualifiers.

