Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Putin's demand for ruble payments? No way! say EU nations

By RAF CASERT and SAMUEL PETREQUIN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/25 05:13
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi prior to a m...
Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo speaks during a media conference after an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thurs...
President Joe Biden and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, left, shake hands as they attend a North Atlantic Council meeting during a NATO summit t...
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles, left, French President Emmanuel Macron, center, an...

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi prior to a m...

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo speaks during a media conference after an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thurs...

President Joe Biden and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, left, shake hands as they attend a North Atlantic Council meeting during a NATO summit t...

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles, left, French President Emmanuel Macron, center, an...

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Vladimir Putin's threat to have “unfriendly” countries pay for Russian natural gas exports only in rubles from now on got the not-so-friendly treatment from European Union nations Thursday.

“I don’t think anybody in Europe really know how rubles look like,” said Slovene Prime Minister Janez Jansa. “Nobody will pay in rubles.”

If others put it less bluntly, it came down to the same — from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who as former chief of the European Central Bank, knows something about currencies.

Early this week, Putin launched the idea that because of Western sanctions targeting the Kremlin and freezing Russian assets, they were "effectively drawing a line over reliability of their currencies, undermining the trust for those currencies.”

So instead of euros and dollars, Putin wants Russian rubles for Russian gas.

Economists said the move appeared designed to try to support the ruble, which has collapsed against other currencies since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and Western countries responded with far-reaching sanctions against Moscow.

Making such demands though, would fundamentally change contracts and render them null and void, several European leaders said during the first day of their EU summit.

“What we have learned so far boils down to the fact that there are fixed contracts everywhere, where the currency in which payment is made is also part of the contract," said Scholz. "Those are the starting points that we have to work from.”

Draghi simply said that if Putin pushed through the plan, “we consider it a violation of existing contracts.”

And considering the skyrocketing prices for gas, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo even saw possibilities in the proposal, though not the kind Moscow intended.

“In any case, if one element of a contract is changed, than we can talk about a whole range of issues, including the price,” De Croo said.

The Russian threat is potent since the EU imports 90% of the natural gas used to generate electricity, heat homes and supply industry, with Russia supplying almost 40% of the bloc's gas.

With the ruble in trouble because of the stringent economic sanctions, Putin would use any financial lift he can find. He instructed the country’s central bank to work out a procedure for natural gas buyers to acquire rubles in Russia.

But some analysts expressed doubt that it would work.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Updated : 2022-03-25 06:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Giant boulder falls on southeast Taiwan highway after magnitude 6.6 earthquake
Giant boulder falls on southeast Taiwan highway after magnitude 6.6 earthquake
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
New Taipei woman falls to her death during solo mountain climbing trip
New Taipei woman falls to her death during solo mountain climbing trip
Pizza Hut Taiwan launches cilantro, intestines, pig's blood pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan launches cilantro, intestines, pig's blood pizza
Taiwan to buy 2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine
Taiwan to buy 2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine