How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/25 04:14
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday and oil prices slipped as a streak of uneven trading continues on world markets.

Major U.S. indexes are mixed for the week so far after alternating between gains and losses over the past several days. Crude oil prices fell as world leaders gather in Europe to discuss more ways to further isolate and punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 63.92 points, or 1.4%, to 4,520.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 349.44 points, or 1%, to 34,707.94.

The Nasdaq rose 269.23 points, or 1.9%, to 14,191.84.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 23.24 points, or 1.1%, to 2,075.44.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 57.04 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is down 46.99 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 298 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 10.70 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 246.02 points, or 5.2%.

The Dow is down 1,630.36 points, or 4.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,453.13 points, or 9.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 169.87 points, or 7.6%.

Updated : 2022-03-25 06:05 GMT+08:00

