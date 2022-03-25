Alexa
3 found dead in submerged vehicle after flood recedes

By Associated Press
2022/03/25 02:39
HOLT, Ala. (AP) — Three bodies were found inside a submerged vehicle in Alabama on Thursday after floodwaters receded from torrential rains earlier this week, authorities said.

Divers and other officers from the Tuscaloosa Police Department discovered the sport-utility vehicle in water in the Holt community, a rural area a few miles east of Tuscaloosa, police said in a statement.

“The vehicle also contained a large amount of debris, mud and water," said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Violent Crimes Unit told Al.com.

There was no immediate word on the identities of the victims or cause of death. Photos released by police showed a diver taking pictures while standing in muddy water beside a curve in a road blocked by barriers.

The National Weather Service said more than 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain fell in the area late Tuesday and Wednesday, causing flash flooding that blocked multiple roads.

