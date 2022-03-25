Skating commentators out after degrading remark on open mic

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Skating Union has replaced its commentators at the figure skating world championships after an open mic picked up a demeaning remark directed at retired Canadian skater Meagan Duhamel.

The ISU said Thursday it was “shocked” by the language and that it apologized to Duhamel.

Simon Reed made the comment at the end of Wednesday’s pairs broadcast, apparently believing his microphone was off. It drew laughter from fellow commentator Nicky Slater.

“There is no place for harassing and abusive language or remarks and behavior in sport and our society,” the ISU said on Twitter. “The ISU took instant action with its service provider to suspend both commentators with immediate effect and neither will cover any future figure skating events for the ISU.”

It pledged to launch an “internal investigation."

“The ISU offered its sincere apologies to Ms. Duhamel for the inappropriate and unacceptable behavior of the two commentators,” the skating federation said.

Duhamel, a two-time world champion in pairs and an Olympic champion in the team event, had been critical of Reed and Slater's commentary earlier in the competition.

“Skating twitter, I hope we all enjoy some amazing skating today,” Duhamel wrote Thursday. “I have received personal apologies from Simon Reed and the ISU president and I don’t think a public apology is necessary at this point. I appreciate and respect their apologies.”

___

