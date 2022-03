Thursday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens Purse: $8,584,055 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 128

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

Women's Singles

Round of 64

Alison Riske, United States, def. Alize Cornet (31), France, 6-2, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, def. Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-3, 6-0.