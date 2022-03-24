Ukraine: NATO bolsters collective defenses

NATO says the invasion will bring grave consequences for Russia and the Russian people NATO says the invasion will bring grave consequences for Russia and the Russian people

NATO is bolstering its defenses in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, NATO leaders announced in a joint statement on Thursday.

The leaders condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it had "shattered peace in Europe." The statement came after a special meeting of the defense alliance in Brussels.

What steps has NATO taken over Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

In response to the invasion, NATO leaders have activated defense plans, deployed parts of the NATO Response Force, and have stationed 40,000 troops on its eastern flank, the leaders said in a joint statement.

The leaders also announced they were establishing four additional multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.

"In light of the gravest threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades, we will also significantly strengthen our longer term deterrence and defense posture and will further develop the full range of ready forces and capabilities necessary to maintain credible deterrence and defense," the leaders said.

Speaking after the meeting, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said its top military commander had activated the alliance's chemical and nuclear defense elements.

He said NATO was increasingly concerned that Russia was trying to create a pretext to carry out such an attack on Ukraine.

DW NATO Correspondent Teri Schultz said "NATO is rethinking its own security … specifically in regard to chemical weapons."

"It is increasingly concerned that what Russia does inside Ukraine, in the case of a chemical weapon, could spill over the border,”"Schultz said.

"That does not mean that the alliance would declare Article 5 or something that rises to that level, but they certainly are beginning to take more precautions to protect their populations."

How will it increase support for Ukraine?

Stoltenberg said NATO members are "equipping Ukraine with significant military supplies including anti-tank and air defense systems and drones, which are proving highly effective, as well as substantial financial and humanitarian aid."

"Today we agreed to do more, including cyber security assistance and equipment to help Ukraine protect against biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear threats," he added.

The NATO chief warned against escalating the war and pledged more support for other countries facing threats from Russia, namely Georgia and Bosnia.

Asked whether NATO would provide Ukraine with the list of weapons and equipment requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg said that alliance members are already supplying weapons and equipment, but "at the same time, we have a responsibility to prevent this conflict from becoming a full-fledged war in Europe."

How did they respond to China?

NATO leaders called upon China to withhold support from Russia, and not to help it circumvent sanctions.

"We call on all states, including the People’s Republic of China (PRC), to uphold the international order including the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, as enshrined in the UN Charter, to abstain from supporting Russia’s war effort in any way, and to refrain from any action that helps Russia circumvent sanctions," the joint statement read.

In response to the statement, the Chinese Ministry of Defense said it had no prior knowledge, acquiescence, or connivance on Russia's military operation in Ukraine," according to comments carried by state run media.

Stoltenberg's mandate extended

Secretary-General Stoltenberg had his mandate extended for one year to September 30, 2023.

The mandate for the former Norwegian prime minister had been due to expire in September. It is the second time his mandate has been extended since being appointed in October 2014.

DW Brussels Bureau Chief Alexandra von Nahmen said this was indicative of the severity of the crisis facing NATO.

"That means that the alliance is indeed facing a major crisis and they want Stoltenberg who is an experienced and valued secretary general to stay on," she said.

What other summits are taking place today?

As well as the extraordinary NATO summit, leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) and the European Union were due to hold separate meetings, also on the topic of Russia's invasion.

US President Joe Biden is in Brussels and attending these summits in a bid to deepen sanctions on Russia, particularly on energy.

G7 leaders agreed to limit the ability of Russia's central bank ability to use gold for transactions.

Ahead of the EU summit summit, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said leaders were unlikely to agree new sanctions. "We have already imposed a lot of sanctions, we are now entering more complex terrain," Rutte told reporters. His Estonian counterpart Kaja Kallas called on the EU to impose strong sanctions.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the EU should not unnecessarily weaken its economies with sanctions on Russia.