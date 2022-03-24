Alexa
NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/24 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Florida 62 42 14 6 90 254 180
m-Carolina 63 42 15 6 90 206 150
m-Pittsburgh 65 39 16 10 88 213 172
a-Toronto 63 40 18 5 85 232 191
m-N.Y. Rangers 64 40 19 5 85 193 167
a-Tampa Bay 62 39 17 6 84 207 177
Boston 63 39 19 5 83 191 169
Washington 65 35 20 10 80 216 185
Columbus 64 32 29 3 67 211 239
N.Y. Islanders 61 27 25 9 63 165 166
Detroit 63 26 30 7 59 184 235
Buffalo 64 23 33 8 54 171 223
Philadelphia 63 20 32 11 51 159 220
New Jersey 64 23 36 5 51 197 233
Ottawa 63 22 36 5 49 162 207
Montreal 63 17 36 10 44 160 238
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Colorado 64 45 14 5 95 245 178
p-Calgary 63 38 17 8 84 218 153
c-St. Louis 62 35 18 9 79 222 175
c-Minnesota 61 37 20 4 78 228 196
Nashville 64 37 23 4 78 211 184
p-Los Angeles 65 35 22 8 78 188 182
p-Edmonton 64 35 24 5 75 217 204
Dallas 62 35 24 3 73 184 185
Vegas 66 34 28 4 72 205 201
Winnipeg 64 30 24 10 70 201 198
Vancouver 65 31 26 8 70 186 187
Anaheim 66 27 28 11 65 188 214
San Jose 63 28 27 8 64 167 198
Chicago 64 23 32 9 55 171 221
Seattle 64 20 38 6 46 168 228
Arizona 63 20 39 4 44 164 228

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 3, SO

Vancouver 3, Colorado 1

Chicago 4, Anaheim 2

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-25 00:04 GMT+08:00

