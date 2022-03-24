NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Florida
|62
|42
|14
|6
|90
|254
|180
|m-Carolina
|63
|42
|15
|6
|90
|206
|150
|m-Pittsburgh
|65
|39
|16
|10
|88
|213
|172
|a-Toronto
|63
|40
|18
|5
|85
|232
|191
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|64
|40
|19
|5
|85
|193
|167
|a-Tampa Bay
|62
|39
|17
|6
|84
|207
|177
|Boston
|63
|39
|19
|5
|83
|191
|169
|Washington
|65
|35
|20
|10
|80
|216
|185
|Columbus
|64
|32
|29
|3
|67
|211
|239
|N.Y. Islanders
|61
|27
|25
|9
|63
|165
|166
|Detroit
|63
|26
|30
|7
|59
|184
|235
|Buffalo
|64
|23
|33
|8
|54
|171
|223
|Philadelphia
|63
|20
|32
|11
|51
|159
|220
|New Jersey
|64
|23
|36
|5
|51
|197
|233
|Ottawa
|63
|22
|36
|5
|49
|162
|207
|Montreal
|63
|17
|36
|10
|44
|160
|238
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-Colorado
|64
|45
|14
|5
|95
|245
|178
|p-Calgary
|63
|38
|17
|8
|84
|218
|153
|c-St. Louis
|62
|35
|18
|9
|79
|222
|175
|c-Minnesota
|61
|37
|20
|4
|78
|228
|196
|Nashville
|64
|37
|23
|4
|78
|211
|184
|p-Los Angeles
|65
|35
|22
|8
|78
|188
|182
|p-Edmonton
|64
|35
|24
|5
|75
|217
|204
|Dallas
|62
|35
|24
|3
|73
|184
|185
|Vegas
|66
|34
|28
|4
|72
|205
|201
|Winnipeg
|64
|30
|24
|10
|70
|201
|198
|Vancouver
|65
|31
|26
|8
|70
|186
|187
|Anaheim
|66
|27
|28
|11
|65
|188
|214
|San Jose
|63
|28
|27
|8
|64
|167
|198
|Chicago
|64
|23
|32
|9
|55
|171
|221
|Seattle
|64
|20
|38
|6
|46
|168
|228
|Arizona
|63
|20
|39
|4
|44
|164
|228
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Toronto 3, New Jersey 2
Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 3, SO
Vancouver 3, Colorado 1
Chicago 4, Anaheim 2
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.