NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Florida 62 42 14 6 90 254 180 m-Carolina 63 42 15 6 90 206 150 m-Pittsburgh 65 39 16 10 88 213 172 a-Toronto 63 40 18 5 85 232 191 m-N.Y. Rangers 64 40 19 5 85 193 167 a-Tampa Bay 62 39 17 6 84 207 177 Boston 63 39 19 5 83 191 169 Washington 65 35 20 10 80 216 185 Columbus 64 32 29 3 67 211 239 N.Y. Islanders 61 27 25 9 63 165 166 Detroit 63 26 30 7 59 184 235 Buffalo 64 23 33 8 54 171 223 Philadelphia 63 20 32 11 51 159 220 New Jersey 64 23 36 5 51 197 233 Ottawa 63 22 36 5 49 162 207 Montreal 63 17 36 10 44 160 238

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 64 45 14 5 95 245 178 p-Calgary 63 38 17 8 84 218 153 c-St. Louis 62 35 18 9 79 222 175 c-Minnesota 61 37 20 4 78 228 196 Nashville 64 37 23 4 78 211 184 p-Los Angeles 65 35 22 8 78 188 182 p-Edmonton 64 35 24 5 75 217 204 Dallas 62 35 24 3 73 184 185 Vegas 66 34 28 4 72 205 201 Winnipeg 64 30 24 10 70 201 198 Vancouver 65 31 26 8 70 186 187 Anaheim 66 27 28 11 65 188 214 San Jose 63 28 27 8 64 167 198 Chicago 64 23 32 9 55 171 221 Seattle 64 20 38 6 46 168 228 Arizona 63 20 39 4 44 164 228

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 3, SO

Vancouver 3, Colorado 1

Chicago 4, Anaheim 2

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.