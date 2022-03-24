All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|59
|33
|19
|5
|2
|73
|187
|184
|Providence
|54
|28
|17
|3
|6
|65
|164
|147
|Charlotte
|60
|34
|22
|4
|0
|72
|200
|174
|Hartford
|56
|28
|21
|5
|2
|63
|167
|167
|Hershey
|61
|30
|23
|5
|3
|68
|172
|165
|WB/Scranton
|60
|27
|25
|4
|4
|62
|162
|182
|Bridgeport
|60
|25
|25
|6
|4
|60
|172
|181
|Lehigh Valley
|58
|22
|26
|7
|3
|54
|155
|188
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|56
|35
|14
|6
|1
|77
|194
|154
|Laval
|53
|28
|21
|3
|1
|60
|177
|173
|Toronto
|55
|29
|22
|3
|1
|62
|186
|181
|Rochester
|59
|30
|23
|4
|2
|66
|199
|216
|Syracuse
|59
|29
|22
|6
|2
|66
|179
|188
|Belleville
|55
|29
|23
|3
|0
|61
|170
|172
|Cleveland
|59
|22
|25
|8
|4
|56
|165
|202
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|58
|37
|11
|5
|5
|84
|192
|146
|Manitoba
|56
|33
|18
|3
|2
|71
|176
|156
|Milwaukee
|61
|31
|23
|4
|3
|69
|181
|183
|Rockford
|54
|27
|23
|3
|1
|58
|159
|169
|Grand Rapids
|59
|26
|26
|5
|2
|59
|159
|179
|Texas
|57
|22
|24
|6
|5
|55
|174
|190
|Iowa
|56
|23
|25
|5
|3
|54
|153
|166
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|53
|37
|11
|4
|1
|79
|194
|142
|Ontario
|54
|34
|13
|4
|3
|75
|213
|167
|Colorado
|56
|30
|19
|4
|3
|67
|187
|171
|Abbotsford
|53
|29
|19
|4
|1
|63
|177
|153
|Bakersfield
|53
|27
|17
|4
|5
|63
|169
|154
|Henderson
|52
|25
|23
|3
|1
|54
|152
|160
|San Diego
|53
|25
|25
|2
|1
|53
|159
|164
|San Jose
|54
|20
|30
|2
|2
|44
|170
|219
|Tucson
|53
|18
|30
|4
|1
|41
|139
|210
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Belleville 2, Laval 1
Bridgeport 4, Utica 1
Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 1
Springfield 3, Hartford 1
Syracuse 4, Cleveland 0
Toronto 6, WB/Scranton 1
Rockford 5, Manitoba 3
Bakersfield 4, Colorado 2
San Diego 4, Tucson 3
Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Laval, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 8 p.m.