Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/24 22:05
MLS Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 3 0 1 10 7 2
Columbus 2 0 2 8 10 5
Chicago 2 0 2 8 5 1
New York 2 1 1 7 8 4
Orlando City 2 1 1 7 4 2
Atlanta 2 1 1 7 8 8
D.C. United 2 2 0 6 5 4
Cincinnati 2 2 0 6 5 8
New York City FC 1 2 1 4 4 4
New England 1 2 1 4 6 8
Toronto FC 1 2 1 4 5 8
Charlotte FC 1 3 0 3 4 7
CF Montréal 0 3 1 1 5 11
Inter Miami CF 0 3 1 1 2 10
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 3 0 1 10 9 2
Real Salt Lake 3 0 1 10 6 3
Minnesota United 2 0 2 8 4 2
Austin FC 2 1 1 7 11 3
FC Dallas 2 1 1 7 7 3
Colorado 2 1 1 7 6 4
LA Galaxy 2 2 0 6 4 4
Houston 1 1 2 5 3 3
Portland 1 1 2 5 5 7
Seattle 1 2 1 4 4 5
Nashville 1 2 1 4 3 5
Sporting Kansas City 1 3 0 3 3 8
San Jose 0 3 1 1 4 9
Vancouver 0 3 1 1 2 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 19

Cincinnati 3, Miami 1

Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 0

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 1

Orlando City 1, LA Galaxy 0

CF Montréal 3, Atlanta 3, tie

Chicago 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Charlotte FC 3, New England 1

Minnesota 1, San Jose 0

FC Dallas 4, Portland 1

Colorado 1, Houston 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Nashville 1

Sunday, March 20

Columbus 1, New York 1, tie

Seattle 1, Austin FC 1, tie

Los Angeles FC 3, Vancouver 1

Saturday, March 26

Cincinnati at Charlotte FC, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 27

Orlando City at Portland, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

FC Dallas at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

LA Galaxy at Portland, 4:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-25 00:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Giant boulder falls on southeast Taiwan highway after magnitude 6.6 earthquake
Giant boulder falls on southeast Taiwan highway after magnitude 6.6 earthquake
New Taipei woman falls to her death during solo mountain climbing trip
New Taipei woman falls to her death during solo mountain climbing trip
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Pizza Hut Taiwan launches cilantro, intestines, pig's blood pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan launches cilantro, intestines, pig's blood pizza
Taiwan to buy 2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine
Taiwan to buy 2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine