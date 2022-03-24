Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Swedish bank suspected of money laundering in Estonia

By Associated Press
2022/03/24 21:58
Swedish bank suspected of money laundering in Estonia

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Swedish lender Swedbank said Thursday it's been informed by Estonian authorities that its local subsidiary is suspected of money laundering in the Baltic country from 2014-2016.

The Stockholm-based bank said in a statement that “the criminal investigation originates from the work of the Estonian Financial Supervisory Authority” that investigated operations of the bank’s Estonian subsidiary, Swedbank AS, in 2019.

Swedbank is heavily exposed to the Baltic markets through subsidiaries in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

In March 2020, the Estonian financial watchdog issued a report of its findings regarding shortcomings in the anti-money laundering work of Swedbank AS. The unit has now been informed of the money laundering suspicion by Estonian authorities, Swedbank said.

“Swedbank AS will review and analyze the suspicion in detail and continue the cooperation with the authority to resolve the historical matter,” Swedbank said, adding that the maximum fine for the suspected crime is 16 million euros ($18 million).

Swedbank serves tens of thousands of private and corporate customers in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania through dozens of branches, and ranks among the top three banks in each country.

In the past years, the Baltic countries have been exposed to several financial scandals, particularly in Estonia and Latvia. It has been confirmed there that clients from Russia and former Soviet states misused the local banking sectors for suspicious transactions and money laundering.

The biggest banking scandal in the region surfaced in 2017-2018, when it became known that around €200 billion ($220 billion) of suspicious money transactions had flowed from Estonian, Russian, Latvian and other sources through the Estonian branch of Denmark’s Danske Bank from 2007 to 2015.

Updated : 2022-03-25 00:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Giant boulder falls on southeast Taiwan highway after magnitude 6.6 earthquake
Giant boulder falls on southeast Taiwan highway after magnitude 6.6 earthquake
New Taipei woman falls to her death during solo mountain climbing trip
New Taipei woman falls to her death during solo mountain climbing trip
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Pizza Hut Taiwan launches cilantro, intestines, pig's blood pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan launches cilantro, intestines, pig's blood pizza
Taiwan to buy 2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine
Taiwan to buy 2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine