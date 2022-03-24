Alexa
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/24 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
a-Florida 62 42 14 6 90 254 180 26-6-0 16-8-6 9-1-2
m-Carolina 63 42 15 6 90 206 150 24-5-3 18-10-3 11-7-1
m-Pittsburgh 65 39 16 10 88 213 172 18-9-5 21-7-5 12-4-2
a-Toronto 63 40 18 5 85 232 191 23-7-2 17-11-3 9-5-0
m-N.Y. Rangers 64 40 19 5 85 193 167 20-6-3 20-13-2 9-6-0
a-Tampa Bay 62 39 17 6 84 207 177 19-6-4 20-11-2 11-5-1
Boston 63 39 19 5 83 191 169 18-10-2 21-9-3 13-3-1
Washington 65 35 20 10 80 216 185 15-13-5 20-7-5 13-5-1
Columbus 64 32 29 3 67 211 239 18-13-3 14-16-0 8-13-0
N.Y. Islanders 61 27 25 9 63 165 166 16-12-4 11-13-5 7-6-2
Detroit 63 26 30 7 59 184 235 17-12-4 9-18-3 6-9-2
Buffalo 64 23 33 8 54 171 223 12-16-4 11-17-4 7-10-4
Philadelphia 63 20 32 11 51 159 220 13-15-6 7-17-5 5-11-4
New Jersey 64 23 36 5 51 197 233 15-14-3 8-22-2 9-10-2
Ottawa 63 22 36 5 49 162 207 12-19-2 10-17-3 5-11-1
Montreal 63 17 36 10 44 160 238 9-18-4 8-18-6 6-8-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
c-Colorado 64 45 14 5 95 245 178 25-4-3 20-10-2 13-5-2
p-Calgary 63 38 17 8 84 218 153 19-6-6 19-11-2 9-7-1
c-St. Louis 62 35 18 9 79 222 175 20-7-4 15-11-5 12-5-3
c-Minnesota 61 37 20 4 78 228 196 20-7-1 17-13-3 9-8-1
Nashville 64 37 23 4 78 211 184 19-11-0 18-12-4 13-6-1
p-Los Angeles 65 35 22 8 78 188 182 17-13-3 18-9-5 7-7-2
p-Edmonton 64 35 24 5 75 217 204 19-12-0 16-12-5 13-4-0
Dallas 62 35 24 3 73 184 185 21-8-1 14-16-2 13-8-2
Vegas 66 34 28 4 72 205 201 18-13-3 16-15-1 12-5-1
Winnipeg 64 30 24 10 70 201 198 17-12-2 13-12-8 12-6-5
Vancouver 65 31 26 8 70 186 187 14-13-5 17-13-3 8-5-5
Anaheim 66 27 28 11 65 188 214 16-14-4 11-14-7 10-7-3
San Jose 63 28 27 8 64 167 198 15-14-4 13-13-4 7-7-3
Chicago 64 23 32 9 55 171 221 11-16-5 12-16-4 4-13-5
Seattle 64 20 38 6 46 168 228 11-18-3 9-20-3 4-13-0
Arizona 63 20 39 4 44 164 228 9-22-1 11-17-3 6-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 3, SO

Vancouver 3, Colorado 1

Chicago 4, Anaheim 2

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-25 00:01 GMT+08:00

