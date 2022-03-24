Alexa
West Indies bowling first vs England in 3rd test in Grenada

By Associated Press
2022/03/24 21:50
ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (AP) — West Indies is bowling first against England in the third test after winning the toss for the first time in the series on Thursday.

England is batting first for a third straight test.

The series is up for grabs after draws on lifeless pitches in Antigua and Barbados.

West Indies selected Kyle Mayers to shore up its batting at the expense of specialist spinner Veerasammy Permaul.

England brought back medium-pacer Craig Overton for Matthew Fisher. Fisher made a promising debut in Barbados after Overton was a late withdrawal because of illness.

Seamer Ollie Robinson was unavailable again because of a flare-up of the back spasm which ruled out of the last two tests.

West Indies has not won a test in Grenada, while England seeks its first series win in the Caribbean since 2004.

Lineups:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood.

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-25 00:00 GMT+08:00

