Taiwan's fashion industry strives to reduce carbon emissions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Taipei Fashion Week AW22 kicked off with a sustainable fashion collection on Thursday (March 24) at the Taipei Songshan Cultural and Creative Park.

The opening show started with James Wen (溫昇豪), a model and actor from the television series “Gold Leaf,” wearing a oqLiq’s outfit. A total of six brands took the runway, including oqLiq, C JEAN, DYCTEAM, TSUNG YU CHAN, UUIN, and WEAVISM.

Teaming up with Everest Textile Co., Ltd., oqLiq uses functional fabrics made from oyster shell yarn, milkfish scales, and recycled fishnet. UUIN worked with Eclat interpreting the beautiful scenery of eastern Taiwan's "East Rift Valley" through an over 2-meter-long red scarf and 50-centimeter-high shoes.

Actors starring in popular Taiwanese dramas “Gold Leaf” and “Light the Night” appeared as models. Pop singer and actress, Vivian Hsu (徐若瑄), showed up as a special guest in an elegant Seivson's dress and said that she will wear the same dress again for her upcoming concert in May at Taipei Arena.

Minister of the Culture, Lee Yong-te (李永得), attended the event wearing a Just In XX’s suit. According to the designer, Justin Chou (周裕穎), the outfit was a collaboration project with veteran abstract artist Paul Chiang (江賢二) and was inspired by his series of paintings titled “Silver Lake,” which he created in Los Angeles.

Lee noted that this is the 5th Taipei Fashion Week AW22 and focuses on the ideas of sustainability, transboundary, diversity, functionality, and humanity, through stylish clothes. He said he expects that Taiwan’s fashion labels to strive to reduce carbon emissions moving forward.

More than ten fashion shows are slated to take place. For the Taipei Fashion Week schedule, visit the website.



Lee Yung-te (left) and Justin Chou. (Taiwan News photo)



James Wen in oqLiq. (Taipei Fashion Week photo)



UUIN. (Taipei Fashion Week photo)



UUIN. (Taipei Fashion Week photo)



C JEAN. (Taipei Fashion Week photo)



DYCTEAM. (Taipei Fashion Week photo)



TSUNG YU CHAN. (Taipei Fashion Week photo)



WEAVISM. (Taipei Fashion Week photo)