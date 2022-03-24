Alexa
P&O Ferries boss acknowledges breaking rules in mass firings

By Associated Press
2022/03/24 21:13
P&O Ferries boss acknowledges breaking rules in mass firings

LONDON (AP) — The head of a Dubai government-owned ferry operator at the center of a bitter labor dispute in the U.K. acknowledged Thursday that the firm should have consulted with workers before firing 786 crew members but chose not to because it knew labor unions would never agree to the company’s plans.

P&O Ferries Chief Executive Peter Hebblethwaite made the comments under repeated questions from lawmakers who characterized the company’s actions as a willful decision to break U.K. labor law. Hebblethwaite said the company is offering workers generous compensation after firing them without notice last week.

The company, which operates in Britain and is owned by a subsidiary of Dubai company DP World, dismissed the workers as part of a restructuring plan P&O says was needed to save the business. The fired workers will be replaced by cheaper staff provided by a third-party crew provider.

“We assessed that given the fundamental nature of change, no union could accept it and therefore we chose not to consult because a consultation process would have been a sham,’’ Hebblethwaite said. “We didn’t want to put anybody through that.’’

