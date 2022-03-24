Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/03/24 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 24, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny, nice;32;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SSW;13;79%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very hot;37;23;Sunny and very hot;36;23;NW;13;25%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;A few showers;12;5;A few showers;14;4;W;10;58%;66%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;20;16;Mostly cloudy;17;11;ESE;17;52%;30%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and mild;18;4;Mostly sunny, mild;16;4;NNE;12;52%;2%;4

Anchorage, United States;An afternoon shower;6;1;A couple of showers;7;0;SE;10;58%;88%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cool with low clouds;11;7;Areas of low clouds;13;8;SE;16;73%;44%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Winds subsiding;-2;-8;Clearing and chilly;-2;-6;SW;25;93%;4%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A gusty thunderstorm;30;15;Sunny, not as warm;25;14;SSW;13;57%;1%;8

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and milder;17;6;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;NE;11;47%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;22;18;Mostly cloudy, windy;22;16;SSW;34;76%;7%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, not as warm;21;8;Sunshine;21;8;WNW;18;29%;4%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;34;23;A stray thunderstorm;33;23;SE;8;76%;66%;10

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;32;21;Sunshine and nice;31;21;SW;8;51%;11%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A little a.m. rain;33;28;S;10;71%;64%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and breezy;14;11;A couple of showers;15;11;NE;33;68%;97%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy and cool;11;7;Mostly cloudy;17;5;NNW;17;37%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and mild;21;2;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;NNE;10;50%;2%;5

Berlin, Germany;Fog to sun;16;0;Fog, then sun;17;4;WNW;9;58%;3%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;21;11;A little rain;20;11;SE;9;68%;86%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray t-shower;28;19;Sun and some clouds;29;18;N;12;56%;10%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and mild;20;2;Sunny and mild;18;3;N;7;35%;0%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and mild;19;3;Sunny and mild;17;3;ENE;9;60%;0%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and mild;21;3;Cooler with some sun;14;0;ENE;13;50%;26%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and mild;23;2;Mostly sunny;18;3;E;7;35%;2%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A couple of showers;18;9;A couple of showers;18;16;WSW;13;100%;90%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;19;Sunshine and nice;30;19;NE;9;39%;60%;13

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and milder;18;9;Increasing clouds;18;13;ESE;10;60%;99%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy with some sun;17;11;Clouds and sun, cool;19;11;NNW;18;39%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sunshine;25;17;Partial sunshine;20;17;SE;28;65%;2%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun, nice;31;20;A morning shower;29;20;SSE;6;60%;78%;9

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;35;28;Partly sunny;35;27;SSE;15;75%;44%;11

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;6;4;An afternoon shower;9;-1;WNW;22;66%;81%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;31;26;Sunshine, pleasant;30;25;SW;12;68%;2%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Fog to sun;12;3;Fog, then some sun;13;5;WNW;16;70%;16%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;24;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;N;19;77%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;20;5;Sunny and warmer;26;10;SE;7;36%;0%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;34;25;A t-storm around;34;25;SSE;13;70%;48%;7

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;34;21;Hazy and very warm;35;20;NW;15;38%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Warmer with sunshine;19;2;Clouds and sun;19;8;SW;8;41%;1%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;38;24;Some sun, very hot;37;25;S;19;46%;28%;9

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;S;7;76%;87%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Sun and some clouds;16;7;Partial sunshine;14;5;NE;6;80%;27%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Milder;15;6;Clouds and sun, mild;20;10;NNE;17;37%;26%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, heavy at times;13;12;Periods of rain;16;13;SE;12;76%;99%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;23;21;Partly sunny, warmer;30;23;SE;10;81%;28%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;25;16;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;NE;7;69%;91%;11

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. shower or two;32;22;A thunderstorm;26;20;N;17;66%;81%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun, mild;9;0;Periods of sunshine;7;-1;W;17;74%;55%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;35;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;SSE;13;61%;30%;12

Hong Kong, China;A little p.m. rain;21;20;Warmer with rain;27;23;E;11;85%;93%;3

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;29;22;A morning shower;28;21;NE;26;64%;80%;7

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;37;25;Partly sunny;37;25;S;10;33%;2%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;30;16;Breezy in the p.m.;31;16;NNW;17;30%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Abundant sunshine;9;3;Mostly sunny;11;3;NNE;11;67%;71%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;NW;12;74%;77%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and breezy;28;22;Breezy in the p.m.;26;21;N;29;39%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;25;15;A p.m. t-storm;25;15;NNW;8;66%;85%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;21;6;Sunny and pleasant;18;6;NNW;9;25%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and warmer;36;21;Hazy and hot;36;22;W;11;44%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;26;13;Nice with sunshine;28;14;SSW;11;40%;1%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and breezy;35;18;Hazy sun and breezy;33;17;N;31;9%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy and cooler;10;3;Periods of sun;12;3;WSW;10;55%;3%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;30;25;Increasingly windy;30;24;NE;26;57%;81%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Very warm;35;24;Hot;36;24;SE;9;60%;44%;12

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;Mostly sunny;36;27;SSW;14;51%;2%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;N;6;74%;57%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;14;5;Showers, mainly late;13;5;WNW;10;75%;98%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm around;33;27;SW;12;67%;50%;12

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;22;17;Some brightening;22;17;SSE;10;77%;25%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;16;11;A couple of showers;18;10;ENE;18;73%;88%;5

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine and mild;19;5;Sunny and nice;17;5;ENE;11;49%;1%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;30;15;Partly sunny, warm;30;15;SSE;9;47%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sunshine;31;26;Partly sunny;32;26;SSE;14;70%;24%;12

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;13;9;Periods of rain;13;9;NE;9;71%;99%;2

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;31;27;Mostly sunny;31;27;NW;13;59%;2%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;30;24;A morning t-storm;29;24;SE;9;85%;96%;7

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;34;26;Mostly sunny and hot;37;26;E;13;47%;36%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;20;12;Partly sunny;21;11;SSE;15;61%;2%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;26;8;Mostly sunny, nice;24;8;N;11;27%;3%;12

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;Not as warm;23;17;N;17;70%;23%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler;9;-1;Partly sunny, milder;14;4;WSW;9;58%;10%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;33;26;Partly sunny;33;27;SE;13;62%;30%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A morning t-storm;20;12;A couple of showers;18;17;W;20;77%;98%;4

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;6;2;Rain and drizzle;6;2;WSW;2;78%;88%;1

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and mild;6;-3;High clouds and mild;6;3;WSW;6;67%;95%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;34;27;Mostly sunny;33;27;SSW;12;60%;2%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;29;15;A t-storm around;30;16;NE;13;48%;64%;14

New York, United States;Breezy with rain;10;8;Breezy and warmer;16;7;WSW;23;52%;6%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower or two;14;5;Mostly sunny;16;5;W;16;48%;1%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Periods of snow;-2;-10;Breezy;-1;-4;SSW;25;79%;61%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;14;4;Mostly cloudy;20;9;ESE;9;52%;1%;7

Oslo, Norway;Fog, then some sun;12;1;Partly sunny, mild;13;0;WNW;17;65%;3%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A couple of showers;8;3;Rain and drizzle;8;0;WSW;16;79%;93%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;33;25;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;N;13;68%;94%;3

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;Mostly sunny;33;24;NNW;16;60%;6%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;28;24;A couple of showers;29;24;ENE;14;81%;98%;3

Paris, France;Sunny and mild;20;7;Sunny and pleasant;19;7;NE;13;50%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and breezy;31;20;Clouding up, hot;33;21;SSE;16;31%;57%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A t-storm around;34;27;SSW;11;66%;51%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm or two;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;NE;20;78%;78%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;35;20;A morning shower;32;19;ESE;10;49%;90%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog to sun;19;0;Partly sunny;17;1;NNW;8;49%;0%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sunshine;14;6;Cloudy;16;10;NE;8;67%;96%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;11;Downpours;20;12;E;13;71%;99%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Showers around;16;9;A morning shower;17;8;SSE;10;77%;61%;6

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;Sunshine, pleasant;31;24;ESE;12;66%;96%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;5;-1;Periods of rain;3;2;SE;17;86%;100%;1

Riga, Latvia;Not as cool;12;1;Fog, then sun;14;5;WSW;14;56%;23%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;30;22;Mostly sunny;32;23;NE;11;61%;6%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot with hazy sun;35;17;Hazy sun, not as hot;29;15;ENE;9;17%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;20;2;Mostly sunny;19;2;NNE;10;46%;0%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning out cloudy;5;1;Snow showers;7;3;W;13;80%;93%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;16;10;Fog to sun;18;11;SSW;14;61%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;A t-storm around;27;16;ENE;20;64%;42%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;24;A couple of showers;28;22;ESE;21;71%;68%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;24;18;Mostly cloudy;24;17;N;15;69%;29%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;27;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;NE;10;24%;4%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;26;10;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;SW;8;24%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;21;Sunshine, pleasant;30;20;ENE;10;72%;27%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;17;11;A couple of showers;18;11;E;17;64%;88%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;12;7;Mostly cloudy;13;8;S;11;62%;26%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;12;4;Warmer;19;10;NE;7;57%;99%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;17;14;Rain and drizzle;18;12;WNW;18;88%;91%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;35;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;NE;12;69%;64%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;17;3;Breezy in the a.m.;15;0;W;20;39%;5%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;29;23;Mostly sunny, nice;28;23;E;21;65%;60%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun, some clouds;13;1;Clouds and sun, mild;15;3;WNW;12;61%;2%;2

Sydney, Australia;Periods of rain;21;19;Periods of rain;23;19;ESE;18;77%;100%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer;23;18;Humid, a.m. showers;27;19;SSW;7;78%;99%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Not as cool;11;-1;Breezy in the p.m.;10;2;W;16;75%;77%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Snow and rain, cold;5;1;Cloudy and warmer;16;10;NNW;8;67%;2%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Snow, then rain;2;0;Winds subsiding;9;0;NW;27;60%;12%;5

Tehran, Iran;A shower in the p.m.;18;9;Winds subsiding;14;8;WNW;24;22%;2%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy with rain;14;10;A little a.m. rain;15;10;NW;18;56%;76%;6

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;21;5;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;SE;9;53%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;A little rain;14;6;Plenty of sunshine;17;14;SSE;13;49%;8%;6

Toronto, Canada;Breezy and milder;10;3;A couple of showers;7;2;SW;24;76%;88%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and cool;17;10;Breezy in the p.m.;21;14;ESE;20;50%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;19;9;Breezy;18;13;SE;21;62%;26%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Flurries and squalls;-1;-15;Partly sunny;-2;-20;ESE;14;48%;9%;4

Vancouver, Canada;A thick cloud cover;11;6;Cloudy;13;7;E;7;50%;70%;1

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and mild;21;1;Mostly sunny, mild;18;2;NNE;8;40%;0%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A few showers;31;23;A t-storm around;33;23;SE;7;60%;49%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;11;-1;Fog to sun;15;6;WSW;13;64%;21%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and cooler;13;1;Partly sunny, mild;15;5;W;13;40%;4%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy;18;15;Very windy;16;14;S;54;84%;66%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;35;23;Sunshine and warm;37;23;W;11;54%;5%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;5;-5;Turning cloudy;5;-2;NE;6;61%;76%;6

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-03-24 21:33 GMT+08:00

