Organic Farming Market Growth Analysis, Outlook by – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2022-2030

The global organic farming market size was US$95 billion in the year 2020 it is anticipated that market will reach US$225 billion by 2030, with the growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Organic farming includes producing crops, animals and other products without the use of pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, antibiotics, or chemicals. Instead farmers use, green manures, animal manures, increase biological activity, crop rotations to fertilize soil and maintain long term soil health. Crop rotation and other techniques are used for protecting crops against from pests, insects, diseases and weeds.

Factors Affecting

According to Organic Trade Association, organic farming prevents 500 million pounds of harmful and persistent pesticides from entering into the environment every year. With increasing focus on healthy eating and sustainable development, the demand of global organic farming market.

According to the British Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, organic farming also needs 35% to 75% less energy than traditional farming, which will drive the demand of global organic farming.

In recent years, there has been a rise in impure food products. According to Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), as much as 28% of the food samples were found to adulterated. Such situation will result in increasing demand of global organic farming market.

Organic farming needs high investment when compared to conventional farming because organic farming’s demand of organic fertilizers which are more expensive than chemical fertilizers. An underprivileged farmer may not be able to adopt organic farming which may slow down the growth of global organic farming market.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The demand of global organic farming market was impacted positively by the Covid-19 pandemic. Lockdowns caused by the pandemic, made people more aware about the importance of having a healthy eating habits, this resulted in a rise in demand for organic food products. According to the Organic Trade Association, sales of organic food products increased by 12.8% in the US in 2020 with fresh organic produce sales witnessing a growth of 11% and frozen organic fruits and vegetable sales increasing more than 28%. Farmers earned higher profits as the demand for organic food products rose. The demand for organic food products will increase as the markets are starting to open up.

Regional Insights

According to region, North America holds largest share in the global organic farming market. This is due to rise in demand for organic foods increased awareness about health during the lockdown, high per capita income and presence of key players in the global organic farming market.

Competitive Landscape

The leading competitors in the global organic farming market are:

Aero Farm Systems

Agrilution Systems GmbH

AkzoNobel N.V.

Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd.

Bayer AG, Organic Farmers Co.

Bunge India Pvt Ltd.

Camson Bio Technologies Limited

Dow Chemical Company

Indian Organic Farmers Producer Company (IOFPC)

Mcleod Russel India Ltd.

Nalco Holding Company

Picks Organic Farm

Plenty AG

Solvay SA

ZUWA Organic Farms Pvt Ltd.

Others prominent players

Scope of the Report

By Source Plant-Based Animal-based

By Farming Type Pure Organic Farming Integrated Organic Farming

By Technique Crop Diversity Soil Management Weed Management Chemical Management



By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

